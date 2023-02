Students Lizzie Kragen and Catherine Timm pose for their fit checks.

Last week’s warm weather brought spring outfits to campus. These students showed off their spring style on Feb. 8.

Senior Lizzie Kragen shows off her monochrome outfit. She shared that her outfit was inspired by someone she saw wearing a similar outfit earlier in the week. Photo taken Feb. 8 by Megan Gauer.

Long sleeve shirt: Brandy Melville

Short sleeve shirt: Outside Lands music festival

Jeans: Bershka

Boots: Dr. Martens

Earrings: Boutique in France

Necklace: Boutique in Amsterdam





Kragen, a history and French major, poses by the Arts and Humanities building. Photo taken Feb. 8 by Megan Gauer.

Sophomore Catherine Timm poses by Kendall Hall on her way to class. Photo taken Feb. 8 by Megan Gauer.

Gray top: Brandy Melville

Tank top: Target

Pants: thrifted

Boots: Dr. Martens