Blow out the candles for Divine Sundays’ one year anniversary

Divine Sundays celebrated its one year anniversary with complimentary cake and beer on March 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chico Women’s Club. Participants had to purchase from five vendors in order to claim their freebies.

Divine Sundays is a monthly market where local artists, vintage boutiques, musicians and food vendors gather. The market began as a workshop space in February 2022, however it transitioned to a market in March 2022. Some of these past workshops have included reiki, crystal healing and meditation.

The latest Divine Sundays market planned for a fairy door building, button making and vision board workshop, but they were all canceled due to the rain. These workshops will roll over to the next Divine Sundays.

“Divine Sundays is meant to connect people to their best selves,” said Lucia Mercado, the host of the event. “We help people to start a business or get them connected with the community.”

She said that Divine Sundays isn’t just a normal public market.

“You’re not just shopping from a random retailer,” she said. “You’re meeting people who come to many of our markets and they end up being our friends.”

There were 26 vendors at the market. According to Mercado, there are normally 50 to 60 vendors, but the poor weather caused many to pull out.

The inside of the Chico Women’s Club provided shelter to a handful of vendors and the rest were outside and staying dry underneath pop-up tents. Several vendors were selling crystals and jewelry such as Crescent Mystique, Wired by Gracie and Sinchantments. There were others such as Whirlwind Vintage who had racks of vintage and second-hand clothing, and Ghost Poppy, who was selling candles and other home fragrances.

“Divine Sundays has such a wonderful community of makers and shoppers,” said Karla Schulze-Dyer, owner of Ghost Poppy. “Our most loyal customers we have met through Divine Sundays and they come out to every market to see what new products we have.”

An assortment of candles from Ghost Poppy. Photo courtesy of Meghan Lacombe. Crystals and sage sticks from Crescent Mystique. Photo courtesy of Meghan Lacombe. Sweet treats from Adrianna’s Bakery. Photo courtesy of Meghan Lacombe.

The market also had a few vendors selling tasty treats like Cafe Muse, a mobile coffee and pastry cart, and Adriana’s Bakery. Adrianna Wiley is a self-taught baker who offers vegan and gluten-free baked goods.

“I thank Lucia for her generosity and care to create a space for us small businesses to thrive and get our name out there,” Wiley said.

Mercado also organizes the Lunar Market, which occurs every full and new moon. The markets are differentiated by their logos, Divine Sundays with the sun and Lunar Market with the moon. The next Lunar Market will be held on April 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 740 Flume St.

Mercado added that those associated with Divine Sundays have been working to revive the Chico Women’s Club. According to the Chico Women’s Club website, the club “was created in 1913 by twenty-eight founding members, Annie Bidwell among them.”

To become a member of the club, there is an annual $35 fee.

“If you are looking for a space to grow and find like-minded women in the area, I would honestly say to be part of the Women’s Club,” she said.

The next Divine Sundays market will be on April 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chico Women’s Club. To learn more about upcoming workshops and events, follow their Instagram @divinesundayschico.

