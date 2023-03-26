Greeks take on hoagies: Ike’s sandwich eating contest

Correction: Alpha Gamma Delta and Gamma Phi Beta tied for first place in the sorority competition. The previous version of this article stated AGD won alone.

Rival fraternities and sororities competed for the opportunity to win free sandwiches for a year and 25% off for all of their organization members at an event held on Friday, March 26, at Theta Chi. The event was put on by Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. In the fraternity sandwich eating competition, Brett Hurt from Theta Chi emerged as the winner, while in the sorority competition, Sammy Blucher from Alpha Gamma Delta and Hannah Taft from Gamma Phi Beta, tied for first.