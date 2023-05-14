Kappa Sigma wins intramural basketball tournament in nail-biter against sigma chi

The fraternities came out to show their basketball skills, but only one was crowned the winner.

The winning team. Photo taken Mar. 29 by Marco Castaneda.

In the final game, Kappa Sigma played against Sigma Chi and won by a nail biter in this year’s intramural basketball tournament.

Kappa Sigma members Matt Padilla and Grant Walter competed at the intramural championship game.

This wasn’t an ordinary game, it was a game of bragging rights between the fraternities.

“It was pretty heated, but it was a lot of shit talking and everyone knew what was at stake,” Matt Padilla said.

Trailing by 10 going into the fourth, Kappa Sigma had to make some changes fast.

Defense wins games and offense sells tickets. Kappa Sigma had to be locked in as a unit.

First came a couple of buckets, then the defense.

Kappa Sigma did not give up when it came down to the final seconds, but Padilla fouled out.

“I was pretty pissed, but it was a lot of support and energy and everybody had a role to play still,” Padilla said.

In the final seconds, they came up with a steal and threw it down the court to an open Will Jamieson for a lay-up and scored. They were now up by one.

With about five seconds remaining the other team was able to call a timeout, and defense had to be played.

Kappa Sigma communicated on defense and forced the opposing team to shoot a three-pointer for a brick, closing the game out.

Both teams were extremely competitive and the intensity was high.

“The practice and support the whole season really paid off. Also, the way we came together at the end of the game we really wanted to win,” said Grant Walter.