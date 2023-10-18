Navigate Left
Chico State Women’s Soccer team finds victory and defeat in weekend matches

Kya Williams, Sports Reporter // October 18, 2023
Jason Halley – University Photographer/CSU Chico
Chico State Wildcats head coach Kim Sutton (center) encourages the team against Dominican Penguins during the second half of their women’s soccer game on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Chico, Calif. Photo Credit: Jason Halley

The Chico State Women’s Soccer had a rollercoaster weekend with a thrilling 2-1 win against the Sonoma State Seawolves Thursday, followed by a heart-wrenching 0-1 loss against Cal Poly Humboldt Saturday.

On Thursday, the Wildcats faced off against the Seawolves. The game started with high energy as both teams showcased their skills. 

The Seawolves took the lead in the first half of the game, but Chico State took control of the match during the second half, displaying their fierce determination to secure the win. 

“I think the team played well. Getting the win against our rival Sonoma was great, especially on the road,” junior defender, Emilia Kling said.

However, the story took a different turn on Saturday when the Wildcats faced the Humboldt Lumberjacks.

Despite an amazing effort and fantastic saves by junior goalkeeper, Emma Hofmann, the Wildcats couldn’t catch up. 

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Humboldt, leaving the Wildcats disappointed but still hopeful for their next match.

“Although we lost the Humboldt game, we outshot the other team and had great efforts to try and tie it up,” Kling said.

The weekend’s mixed results left the Chico State Women’s Soccer team with one win and one loss, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of sports.

Their ability to learn from their experiences and grow as a team will be crucial as they continue their journey through the season.

“Unfortunately we could just not make it happen, I am still proud of everyone for their efforts,” Kling said.  

For more information about Chico State Athletics, visit the Wildcats’ official athletics website.

 

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]
