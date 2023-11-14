Chico State Men’s Soccer earns spot in the DII NCAA championship tournament

The Chico State Men’s Soccer team secured the fifth spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association DII Super Region 4 Championship after an impressive season (11-1-7.)

They are set to face Colorado State Pueblo ThunderWolves in a highly anticipated matchup that promises to be a culmination of skill, determination and the pursuit of collegiate soccer glory.

The Wildcats earned their place among the top Division II collegiate soccer teams after navigating through intense matchups and showcasing their prowess on the field this season.

Their journey to the tournament reached a climax in a thrilling semi-final clash, where the team’s resilience and strategic play were on full display.

The Wildcats will go head-to-head against the ThunderWolves in the Second Round showdown for the national tournament match scheduled for Saturday.

Players, coaches and fans eagerly anticipate the showdown, as Chico State aims to clinch the ultimate victory.

The game is expected to be a nail-biting encounter, with both teams fighting for the win in the second round of the NCAA DII Championship.

Fans are gearing up to support the Wildcats from afar, sending waves of encouragement as the team prepares for this momentous showdown.

The NCAA match will unfold on Saturday at Art and Lorraine Gonzales Stadium in Pueblo, Colorado, promising an unforgettable spectacle as the team strives to take home a win.

You can watch the live stats here on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Kya Williams can be reached at [email protected]