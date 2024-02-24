Navigate Left
The Orion
The Orion
The Orion

AS general election application open for students

To be considered for a position, students must follow certain steps, such as filling out an application
Byline photo of Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter // February 24, 2024
Courtesy+Associated+Students
Courtesy Associated Students

The general election application for Associated Students Government Affairs is open for aspiring student representatives and will close Feb. 28 at noon. 

To be considered for a position, the following steps must be completed:

  • Complete application by Feb. 28.
  • Meet with the election supervisor Eliza Miller prior to the application deadline by using Microsoft booking or by emailing [email protected].
  • After completing the application, meeting with the election supervisor and having met eligibility requirements, students will sign declaration paperwork and issue their candidate declaration to the election supervisor; declaration paperwork must be received by March 4.

Some of the eligibility criteria include:

  • Students running for office must have a minimum of a 2.0 cumulative GPA; if elected, students must maintain a 2.0 campus semester GPA.
  • Students that are running or that are elected may not be on academic notice.
  • Undergrad students must have finished 12 units at Chico State prior to running for office; they also must be currently enrolled in a minimum of six units.
  • Graduate students must have finished six units at Chico State prior to running for office and must be currently enrolled in a minimum of three units.

Depending on the position a student is running for, eligibility requirements might vary.

For more information regarding eligibility and details pertaining to the general election, visit AS’ slideshow or their requirements page.

Elections are held every spring semester. Candidates who are interested in running in this semester’s election will hold office in the 2024-25 academic year.

There is no limit to the number of candidates per position and all are encouraged to apply, AS assistant director of marketing and design Anna Paladini said.

Students can choose to apply for any of the 17 elected positions:

Enrolled students can begin voting for their preferred candidates at 8 a.m. on April 4. They will get the ballot through a link in their school email. The ballot will also be available on the AS website. In addition, paper ballots will be available for students who can’t vote online in Bell Memorial Union 220.

Voting will end on April 5 at 8 a.m. 

There will be various events leading up to the 24-hour voting span to help the campus community get to know the candidates. Such events include the general election meet and greets on March 28 and April 3.

In addition, students can allocate $15 to up to three campus-acknowledged clubs through revenue sharing.  Revenue sharing gives enrolled students the opportunity to fund student organizations.    

Election results will be available by noon on April 5.

A clarification was made to this story. The original version of this story stated declaration paperwork must be received by March 4. However, declaration information will be given to eligible students by March 4. Eligible students must declare by March 7, and will be able to campaign after attending the candidate orientation on March 7.

Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter
Milca Elvira Chacon is a journalism major with a minor in Broadcasting. She was a contributor for The Orion last semester, but is now officially working for the student-led newspaper. She hopes to strengthen her writing skills and contribute to stories that will positively impact the community. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and working out.

