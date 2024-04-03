Humberto+Partida+runs+for+commissioner+of+student+engagement+and+advocacy

Humberto Partida is running for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Humberto Partida

Graduate student Humberto Partida, is running for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy in the Associated Students 2024 general election.

He received his bachelor’s in political science and international relations in May 2023 and is now pursuing a master’s degree in political science.

Running for the position was a natural choice for Partida given his degree program.

“I feel like I already do a lot of student engagement in just my daily, day to day. Being in Associated Students is a step I wanted to take for a while now I just didn’t have the motivation in the past that I do now,” Partida said.

Currently, Partida works as a student assistant for the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry and as a graduate teaching associate for four American government course sections. This experience allowed him the opportunity to work with students of different backgrounds and needs and help them feel welcomed in the community, Partida said.

Additionally, Partida serves on the Social Justice and Equity Committee which is responsible for representing Chico’s diverse and multicultural student body.

Should he be elected, Partida plans to focus on connecting with freshman, international, transfer, and grad students as he feels AS may not be reaching students of those backgrounds.

The commissioner of student engagement has not been very active in the past, Partida said. He plans on giving active participation and excitement to the AS and Chico State’s student body.

Despite not yet knowing what the AS is like, Partida is confident in his ability to make friends and learn on his feet. He’s most excited about getting students involved and promoting all the AS does.

In his spare time, Partida is active in the Ballet Folklorico and Bollywood Dance club. He is a founding member of Ballet Folklorico and enjoyed performing with them for multicultural night last November.

“I’ve been part of bringing Ballet Folklorico back to Chico State which is cool in terms of representation and diversity. I really wish it was more noticeable as a Hispanic serving institution and we could do a lot better. I’m just doing my tiny part on that regard,” Partida said.

No one else is running against Partida.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

