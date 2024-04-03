Navigate Left
  • Humberto Partida runs for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Humberto Partida runs for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

  • Aishwarya Gowda runs for director of social justice and equity

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Aishwarya Gowda runs for director of social justice and equity

  • Aaron Schwartz runs for executive vice president

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Aaron Schwartz runs for executive vice president

  • A group of hands dropping bills into a pile of money. Students will get the opportunity to allocate funds to organizations of their choice Thursday, April 4. Created by Steven Amador.

    News

    Revenue sharing: What is it? Why is it Important?

  • Collin Haskin, Damon Gallegos, Madison Kelley, Zion Fozo run for commissioner of legislative affairs

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Collin Haskin, Damon Gallegos, Madison Kelley, Zion Fozo run for commissioner of legislative affairs

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Humberto Partida runs for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller // April 3, 2024
Humberto+Partida+runs+for+commissioner+of+student+engagement+and+advocacy

Humberto Partida is running for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Humberto Partida, shown above, is running for commissioner student engagement and advocacy in the 2024 Associated Students general election. Taken by Jessica Miller.

Humberto Partida

Graduate student Humberto Partida, is running for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy in the Associated Students 2024 general election. 

He received his bachelor’s in political science and international relations in May 2023 and is now pursuing a master’s degree in political science.

Running for the position was a natural choice for Partida given his degree program.

“I feel like I already do a lot of student engagement in just my daily, day to day. Being in Associated Students is a step I wanted to take for a while now I just didn’t have the motivation in the past that I do now,” Partida said.

Currently, Partida works as a student assistant for the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry and as a graduate teaching associate for four American government course sections. This experience allowed him the opportunity to work with students of different backgrounds and needs and help them feel welcomed in the community, Partida said. 

Additionally, Partida serves on the Social Justice and Equity Committee which is responsible for representing Chico’s diverse and multicultural student body. 

Should he be elected, Partida plans to focus on connecting with freshman, international, transfer, and grad students as he feels AS may not be reaching students of those backgrounds. 

The commissioner of student engagement has not been very active in the past, Partida said. He plans on giving active participation and excitement to the AS and Chico State’s student body. 

Despite not yet knowing what the AS is like, Partida is confident in his ability to make friends and learn on his feet. He’s most excited about getting students involved and promoting all the AS does.  

In his spare time, Partida is active in the Ballet Folklorico and Bollywood Dance club. He is a founding member of Ballet Folklorico and enjoyed performing with them for multicultural night last November. 

“I’ve been part of bringing Ballet Folklorico back to Chico State which is cool in terms of representation and diversity. I really wish it was more noticeable as a Hispanic serving institution and we could do a lot better. I’m just doing my tiny part on that regard,” Partida said. 

For more information about the role of commissioner of student engagement and advocacy go here.

For information on Partida and his campaign, go here.

No one else is running against Partida.

To learn more about the commissioner of student engagement and advocacy duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024 AS ELECTIONS
Aishwarya Gowda runs for director of social justice and equity
Aishwarya Gowda runs for director of social justice and equity
Aaron Schwartz runs for executive vice president
Aaron Schwartz runs for executive vice president
Collin Haskin, Damon Gallegos, Madison Kelley, Zion Fozo run for commissioner of legislative affairs
Collin Haskin, Damon Gallegos, Madison Kelley, Zion Fozo run for commissioner of legislative affairs
Dev Kachiwala, Zackary Machado run for director of academic affairs
Dev Kachiwala, Zackary Machado run for director of academic affairs
Cristian Cisneros Hernandez, left, and Rishika Tyagi, right, are running for the vice president of business and finance in the 2024 Associated Students general election.
Cristian Cisneros Hernandez, Rishika Tyagi run for vice president of business and finance
Adrian Fullerton, Gia Monticello, Tyler Austin run for commissioner of community affairs
Adrian Fullerton, Gia Monticello, Tyler Austin run for commissioner of community affairs
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *