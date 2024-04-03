Aaron+Schwartz+runs+for+executive+vice+president

Aaron Schwartz is running for executive vice president in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Aaron Schwartz

Aaron Jacob Weiss Schwartz is running for executive vice president in the 2024 Associated Students general election.

Schwartz is a junior majoring in political science with an option in legal studies and holds a paralegal certificate.

Schwartz is a continuing student at Chico State. Before that, he was a certified professional locksmith with a decade of experience and a member of the Associated Locksmiths of America.

Schwartz is actively involved in various extracurricular activities, including the Speech and Debate team, where he always dedicates his time.

Schwartz was inspired to run for executive vice president last semester. While taking a class in Holt Hall, he noticed that some of the doors did not meet the fire code standards, and despite bringing this issue up, nothing changed.

Schwartz aims to be elected to facilitate change and ensure that the student body’s voice is heard by the administration.

“Inclusion excellence is a value we need to strive for,” Schwartz said.

He emphasizes the importance of inclusion and talking about issues within Chico State. Addressing issues students face is crucial for inclusivity and from his point of view, we can always improve.

During his leave of absence from Chico State, Schwartz started looking for ways to get involved in his community in Northridge. He ran for a youth representative position at the Northridge South Neighborhood Council and was successfully elected, gaining a wide asset of skills and experience.

“It is incredibly important that our student fees are used in an efficient manner,” Schwartz said.

He also believes that fees should be used for the benefit of students and their college experience while also believing that we should be “holding our administration accountable” for any tuition raises and what they do with the funds in general. Later emphasizing that tuition fees should be directed towards the student body, rather than benefiting the administration.

He wants to take a more direct approach by using the office hours to table and take the first step with the students to learn about their concerns and what they wish was different at Chico State.

Schwartz encourages everyone to vote and hopes for increased voter turnout in the election.

Schwartz expressed a strong sense of advocating for the student body, some of his main goals being fostering inclusivity, being involved in the community, listening to student concerns, and ensuring the effective use of our student fees.

For information on Schwartz and his campaign, go here.

To learn more about the executive vice president duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Fabian Marian can be reached at [email protected].