Adin White is running for commissioner of sustainability affairs in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Adin White

Adin White runs for commissioner of sustainability affairs with the intent to create a community that values sustainability.

His inspiration to run for this position stemmed from the importance of sustainability. This started when he took environmental psychology, nature, culture and environment courses in fall 2023.

“Both of them kind of together got me thinking a lot more about moving forward, what can we do so that we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past or take for granted what we have now,” White said.

White is a junior majoring in anthropology and minoring in Middle Eastern studies. He is the president of the Anthropology Society and said his role has supported other students in “feeling like they’re part of something bigger.”

He plans to transmit that same feeling and create events that will educate and bring the community together if elected.

“A real sense of working towards something bigger among students,” White said. “Getting events going where people could try to do zero waste or something like that for a week.”

Other activities he would like to implement are creek cleanups, hosting waste audits and making students more sustainability conscious.

Seeing the campus thrive from a sense of community and shared goals is one of his main objectives.

While he is excited to see what the future holds with this position, he reflected on some of the difficulties he may face while in office.

White understands that some students may not care about sustainability or the consequences because of the lack of care. However, he said this doesn’t make them “bad people” and getting others to seriously think about this issue would be beneficial.

Figuring out what events and topics students would be eager to engage with is another challenge he foresees.

Getting students to care for sustainable practices and the future is something he will continue to work for.

Despite having grown up in Chico, it is his first year attending Chico State.

He transferred from Butte College, where his time was overshadowed by the pandemic and the feeling of loneliness.

This changed when he experienced Chico culture for the first time.

“There was an awesome community around me. Right away, I had a bunch of friends that I knew I could talk to about whatever and a lot of it came through the concerted effort of people to create that sense of community,” White said. “Whether it was through clubs or just through faculty taking the time to get to know me.”

Regardless if people vote for him or not, White said that voting matters and that students should care about those who are in a position to make big decisions.

He also acknowledged the role that those who are in power have.

“The benefits that you get from having a title like as a senator or as president, to be able to take those privileges and then use them to make things actually happen that will benefit everyone,” White said.

For information on White and his campaign, go here.

No other candidates registered to run against White.

To learn more about the commissioner of sustainability affairs duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Milca Elvira Chacon can been reached at the [email protected].