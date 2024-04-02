Collin Haskin, Damon Gallegos, Madison Kelley, Zion Fozo run for commissioner of legislative affairs

Collin Haskin, Damon Gallegos, Madison Kelley and Zion Fozo are running for commissioner of legislative affairs in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Collin Haskin

With a keen interest in politics, a heart for community, and a vision for transparency in affairs affecting students, first-year political science student Collin Haskin, is running for commissioner of legislative affairs.

Haskin is seeking the position, in part, to help bring more transparency to legislative and regulatory issues that affect the university community. He said that he found it somewhat difficult to find information about these things, but hopes to make that information more accessible and easy to understand when elected.

Haskin is a member of Chico State’s Model United Nations team. He enjoys being involved in that organization, which piqued his interest in being a part of the Associated Students.

The chance to travel to events related to policy-making also inspired him to seek the position. He hopes his delegation can affect positive change for the university community.

Fostering community is a driving factor in his life, personally and professionally. He said he sees the opportunity to work as a part of AS as a good way to further those interests and goals.

Hailing from Escalon, a small town near Merced, Haskin now calls Chico home and is excited to be a part of his new town. In the role of commissioner, he hopes to be a part of creating growth and unity in the university community.

“I’ve always been ahead of the curve and that has helped me in many ways,” Haskin said, when asked about any experience that would be helpful in his role as commissioner. He noted that his interest in constitutional law gives him a unique focus and insight some others may not have.

Haskin also enjoys being a percussionist with Chico State’s Wind Ensemble.

For information on Haskin and his campaign, go to his Instagram page or go here.

Damon Gallegos

Running for commissioner of legislative affairs is second year animal science major Damon Gallegos. Gallegos is a member of the university’s honors in general education and he believes in bringing purpose and advocating for our students

During Damon’s time at Chico State, he has been involved in multiple leadership positions, showing his dedication to helping other students.

Currently he’s the special events coordinator for the Chico State Agriculture Ambassadors and used to be the president of the Pre-Veterinary Club. Through these roles he has learned a lot about leading.

Being the sum of our experiences is one of Gallegos main philosophies. Because of the past experience that Gallegos has, he now feels that leading and interacting with others is one of his strong suits.

“I really want to advocate for our students and I think that [being a Chico State Agriculture Ambassador] has taught me so many valuable skills in being able to advocate and being able to say, I’m passionate about something. Let me take that passion and educate and teach students.” said Gallegos.

If elected, Gallegos hopes to make AS systems more accessible to students, and will use his position to give a voice for his fellow students. Wanting students to have a better understanding of political legislation, and making that accessible is a central factor of his campaign.

“I hope to develop advocates out of our students so they can represent Chico state and their respective industries proudly.”

For more information on Tyagi and his campaign, go to his Instagram page or go here.

Madison Kelley was reached out to, but a response was not received.

For more information on Kelley and her campaign, go here.

Zion Fozo

Zion Fozo plans to create a change on campus and runs for commissioner of legislative affairs.

She is a second-year student majoring in political science with an option in U.S. politics.

Fozo’s passion for politics and change has grown throughout the years. She believes that with her help, Chico has the potential to implement legislation that will benefit those who are most vulnerable.

“The people who desperately need new policy and new rules for their job, for their life, for their classes,” Fozo said. “It’s already so challenging being a student, and I really want to make that easier for as many people as I can.”

Her goal has been to create a campus that feels like home to future Wildcats.

Throughout her campaign, Fozo has stuck with one motto, “Ad astra per aspera,” which translates to “To the stars through hardship.”

The motto holds a special meaning to her, and has been used to represent the journey of working as a community.

“When we all work together to be something greater than ourselves, to be greater than our community, we will reach the stars,” Fozo said.

As a Sacramento native, she first fell in love with Chico after touring the campus in seventh grade. The community and kindness of the people stood out to her and remain her favorite thing about Chico.

Fozo is no stranger to campus and community involvement. During her time at Chico State, she has served on the university housing’s community council, worked as a first-year Leadership Opportunity Facilitator and is working as a Resident Advisor at University Village and a Student Life and Leadership employee.

Through her work, she has had the chance to work with a variety of people who have taught her to approach situations with dignity, respect, kindness and patience.

While valuing her experience, she admits that she wants to continue learning and growing if elected.

“That moment where we’ve learned together and we grow together is truly what I’m after,” Fozo said.

With voting right around the corner, Fozo urges the importance of engagement and student participation in this year’s AS elections.

“When Chico State works together, we accomplish some of the most wonderful things in the CSU system,” Fozo said.

If elected, the challenge of adapting to a new position is something she doesn’t deny. However, she feels ready to take on the role as she knows she’ll be able to work with other students who are also passionate to shape the future of Chico.

“I’ve been doing my best to serve my community all my two years and I really hope to continue into the third year,” Fozo said.

For more information on Fozo and her campaign, go to her Instagram page or go here.

To learn more about the commissioner of legislative affairs duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Milca Elvira Chacon and Toby Neal can be reached at [email protected].