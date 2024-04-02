Navigate Left
Revenue sharing: What is it? Why is it Important?

The revenue-sharing program provides student organizations funding for the following school year
Steven Amador, Reporter // April 2, 2024
A group of hands dropping bills into a pile of money. Students will get the opportunity to allocate funds to organizations of their choice Thursday, April 4. Created by Steven Amador.

Students across campus can participate in the revenue sharing program when they vote in the Associated Students general election on Thursday.

The revenue-sharing program provides student organizations funding for the following school year.

Each voter has the opportunity to allocate $15 to support the student organizations of their choice. Voters may choose to allocate all $15 to one organization, $7.50 to two organizations or $5 to three organizations.

There will be more than 200 student organizations from which voters can choose from.

The money is derived from students’ activity fees, which is paid alongside tuition and other fees at the beginning of each semester.

Starting this year, all active competitive sport clubs as well as certain academic organizations will be eligible for revenue sharing.

Last year, students allocated over $29,760 in funding to student organizations.

Greek organizations made up eight of the top 10 organizations with the most pledged funds. Alpha Phi, a sorority, took the top spot last year with 88 voters allocating $1,200.

Funds are available through reimbursement only. Student organizations will submit a reimbursement form to receive funding.

Funds allocated in the 2024 election will be available for expenses incurred after July 1.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected]
Steven Amador, Reporter
Steven Amador is a fourth-year journalism major; it is his second semester on The Orion. He enjoys reading, keeping up with politics and spending time with friends and family. He is part of the Chico State Rowing club, which competes year-round. He plans on pursuing a career at a daily newspaper in California after finishing school.

