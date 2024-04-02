Revenue sharing: What is it? Why is it Important?

Students across campus can participate in the revenue sharing program when they vote in the Associated Students general election on Thursday.

The revenue-sharing program provides student organizations funding for the following school year.

Each voter has the opportunity to allocate $15 to support the student organizations of their choice. Voters may choose to allocate all $15 to one organization, $7.50 to two organizations or $5 to three organizations.

There will be more than 200 student organizations from which voters can choose from.

The money is derived from students’ activity fees, which is paid alongside tuition and other fees at the beginning of each semester.

Starting this year, all active competitive sport clubs as well as certain academic organizations will be eligible for revenue sharing.

Last year, students allocated over $29,760 in funding to student organizations.

Greek organizations made up eight of the top 10 organizations with the most pledged funds. Alpha Phi, a sorority, took the top spot last year with 88 voters allocating $1,200.

Funds are available through reimbursement only. Student organizations will submit a reimbursement form to receive funding.

Funds allocated in the 2024 election will be available for expenses incurred after July 1.

