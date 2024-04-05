Navigate Left
    2024 Associated Students general election results

    The Orion tries Big Al's Drive In

    'Lives Behind the Labels' fights the single story stigma

    Adin White runs for commissioner of sustainability affairs

    Humberto Partida runs for commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

The Orion

2024 Associated Students general election results

The results for the 2024 Associated Students general elections were released on Friday
The Orion staff // April 5, 2024
Courtesy Associated Students

The results for the 2024 Associated Students general elections were released on Friday. They are as follows:

President

There were five write-ins.

Executive vice president

Schwartz had no opponents for the executive vice president position.

There were 16 write-ins.

Vice president of business and finance

There was one write-in.

Vice president of facilities and services

There were no write-ins.

Director of social justice and equity

Gowda had no opponents for the director of social justice and equity position.

There were four write-ins.

Director of academic affairs

There was one write-in.

Commissioner of community affairs

There were no write-ins.

Commissioner of legislative affairs

There were no write-ins.

Commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

Partida had no opponents for the commissioner of student engagement and advocacy position.

There were two write-ins.

Commissioner of sustainability affairs

White had no opponents for the commissioner of sustainability affairs position.

There were three write-ins.

College of Agriculture senator

There were two write-ins.

College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator

There were two write-ins.

College of Business senator

Goslawski had no opponents for the College of Business senator position.

There were no write-ins.

College of Communication and Education senator

There were no write-ins.

College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator

There were no write-ins.

Around 2,550 Chico State students voted in the 2024 AS general elections. This is 19% of the student body.

Voting lasted for 24-hours, from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Orion can be reached at [email protected].
