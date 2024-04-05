2024 Associated Students general election results

The results for the 2024 Associated Students general elections were released on Friday. They are as follows:
President
There were five write-ins.
Executive vice president
Schwartz had no opponents for the executive vice president position.
There were 16 write-ins.
Vice president of business and finance
There was one write-in.
Vice president of facilities and services
There were no write-ins.
Director of social justice and equity
Gowda had no opponents for the director of social justice and equity position.
There were four write-ins.
Director of academic affairs
There was one write-in.
Commissioner of community affairs
There were no write-ins.
Commissioner of legislative affairs
There were no write-ins.
Commissioner of student engagement and advocacy
Partida had no opponents for the commissioner of student engagement and advocacy position.
There were two write-ins.
Commissioner of sustainability affairs
White had no opponents for the commissioner of sustainability affairs position.
There were three write-ins.
College of Agriculture senator
There were two write-ins.
College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator
There were two write-ins.
College of Business senator
Goslawski had no opponents for the College of Business senator position.
There were no write-ins.
College of Communication and Education senator
There were no write-ins.
College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator
There were no write-ins.
Around 2,550 Chico State students voted in the 2024 AS general elections. This is 19% of the student body.
Voting lasted for 24-hours, from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday.
