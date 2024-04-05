2024 Associated Students general election results

The results for the 2024 Associated Students general elections were released on Friday. They are as follows:

President

There were five write-ins.

Executive vice president

Schwartz had no opponents for the executive vice president position.

There were 16 write-ins.

Vice president of business and finance

There was one write-in.

Vice president of facilities and services

There were no write-ins.

Director of social justice and equity

Gowda had no opponents for the director of social justice and equity position.

There were four write-ins.

Director of academic affairs

There was one write-in.

Commissioner of community affairs

There were no write-ins.

Commissioner of legislative affairs

There were no write-ins.

Commissioner of student engagement and advocacy

Partida had no opponents for the commissioner of student engagement and advocacy position.

There were two write-ins.

Commissioner of sustainability affairs

White had no opponents for the commissioner of sustainability affairs position.

There were three write-ins.

College of Agriculture senator

There were two write-ins.

College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator

There were two write-ins.

College of Business senator

Goslawski had no opponents for the College of Business senator position.

There were no write-ins.

College of Communication and Education senator

There were no write-ins.

College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator

There were no write-ins.

Around 2,550 Chico State students voted in the 2024 AS general elections. This is 19% of the student body.

Voting lasted for 24-hours, from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday.

