AS releases 2024 general election sample ballot Wednesday

The candidates for 15 out of 17 Associated Students general elections positions have been announced
Byline photo of Grace Stark
Grace Stark, News Editor // March 13, 2024
AS+representatives+laughing.+Taken+by+Jason+Halley%2C+University+Photographer.
AS representatives laughing. Taken by Jason Halley, University Photographer.

Associated Students Government Affairs released the sample ballot for the 2024 General Election on Wednesday.

The 2024 general election candidates are as follows:

For president:

  • Chris Sullivan
  • Grant Rooney

For executive vice president:

  • Aaron Schwartz

For vice president of business and Finance:

  • Cristian Cisneros Hernandez
  • Rishika Tyagi

For vice president of facilities and services:

  • Jaiden Grivette
  • Harsh Makkar

For director of social justice and equity:

  • Aishwarya Gowda

For director of academic affairs:

  • Dev Kachiwala
  • Zackary Machado

For commissioner of community affairs:

  • Adrian Fullerton
  • Gia Monticello
  • Tyler Austin

For commissioner of Legislative affairs:

  • Collin Haskin
  • Damon Gallegos
  • Madison Kelley
  • Zion Fozo

For commissioner of student engagement and advocacy:

  • Humberto Partida

For commissioner of sustainability affairs:

  • Adin White

The elected senators are the following:

College of Agriculture senator:

  • Bailey Ham
  • Flor Ibarra
  • Jace Williams

College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator:

  • Katelyn Meeker
  • Tia M. Saunders

College of Business senator: 

  • Alexandra Goslawski

College of Communication and Education senator: 

  • Gaia Villani 
  • Marlena Moreno

College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Construction Management senator: 

  • Ashley Arce 
  • Nate Solecki

The Colleges of Humanities and Fine Arts and Natural Sciences senators currently have no certified candidates. The positions will be filled via appointment.

If you want to read more about the positions, go here

Voters will rank candidates for each position beginning with number one for their first choice. Students may also write in votes by following the three steps stated at the top of the ballot.

Voters may also choose to allocate $15 of their activity fee to support eligible organizations as listed on the ballot. 

They may choose to allocate $15 to one organization, $7.50 each to two or $5 to each three organizations of their choice.

Leading up to the election, AS will be holding events such as a General Election Meet N’ Greet  and committee meetings that are open to the public. Students can attend these events to meet election candidates and become familiar with the campus community.

All enrolled students may begin voting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 4 and will have 24 hours to cast their votes. Results will be posted at noon on Friday, April 5.

Chico State students will receive an email with a link to the ballot on election day.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

