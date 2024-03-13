AS releases 2024 general election sample ballot Wednesday

Associated Students Government Affairs released the sample ballot for the 2024 General Election on Wednesday.

The 2024 general election candidates are as follows:

For president:

Chris Sullivan

Grant Rooney

For executive vice president:

Aaron Schwartz

For vice president of business and Finance:

Cristian Cisneros Hernandez

Rishika Tyagi

For vice president of facilities and services:

Jaiden Grivette

Harsh Makkar

For director of social justice and equity:

Aishwarya Gowda

For director of academic affairs:

Dev Kachiwala

Zackary Machado

For commissioner of community affairs:

Adrian Fullerton

Gia Monticello

Tyler Austin

For commissioner of Legislative affairs:

Collin Haskin

Damon Gallegos

Madison Kelley

Zion Fozo

For commissioner of student engagement and advocacy:

Humberto Partida

For commissioner of sustainability affairs:

Adin White

The elected senators are the following:

College of Agriculture senator:

Bailey Ham

Flor Ibarra

Jace Williams

College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator:

Katelyn Meeker

Tia M. Saunders

College of Business senator:

Alexandra Goslawski

College of Communication and Education senator:

Gaia Villani

Marlena Moreno

College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Construction Management senator:

Ashley Arce

Nate Solecki

The Colleges of Humanities and Fine Arts and Natural Sciences senators currently have no certified candidates. The positions will be filled via appointment.

If you want to read more about the positions, go here.

Voters will rank candidates for each position beginning with number one for their first choice. Students may also write in votes by following the three steps stated at the top of the ballot.

Voters may also choose to allocate $15 of their activity fee to support eligible organizations as listed on the ballot.

They may choose to allocate $15 to one organization, $7.50 each to two or $5 to each three organizations of their choice.

Leading up to the election, AS will be holding events such as a General Election Meet N’ Greet and committee meetings that are open to the public. Students can attend these events to meet election candidates and become familiar with the campus community.

All enrolled students may begin voting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 4 and will have 24 hours to cast their votes. Results will be posted at noon on Friday, April 5.

Chico State students will receive an email with a link to the ballot on election day.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].