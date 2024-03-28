Navigate Left
Border Patrol unexpectedly absent from Chico State career fair

While many law enforcement agencies attended this semester’s career fair, Border Patrol was not among them
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // March 28, 2024
Students in line to check in for the career fair. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 27.

U.S. Border Patrol was absent from the Career Fair held on March 27 despite announcements about their expected attendance. 

President Steve Perez sent a campus-wide announcement on March 6 that border patrol would be on campus to ensure students could prepare accordingly. 

The Chico State Career Fair was attended by more than 10 law enforcement and government agencies looking to recruit students. Agencies present included:

Screenshot+2024-03-28+4.39.10+PM
Gallery // 6 Photos
California Highway Patrol officers setting up their career fair table with free water bottles and promotional material. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 27

The career fair was put on by the Career Center to connect employers with students who are interested in internships and future positions. 

The event was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by 11:30 a.m., Border Patrol’s name was removed from the career fair map. 

Empty table at the career fair displaying the reservation for Border Patrol. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 27

Prior to the unexpected and unannounced absence, Chico State Student and University Police service officer Ernesto Avina said he was looking forward to speaking with Border Patrol. 

“I don’t feel anxiety because I understand they want to educate students about why they’re here and about the agency,” Avina said. 

The last time border patrol was on campus was at a career fair in 2019. Coverage of that instance can be found here

The Orion has reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for comment. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
