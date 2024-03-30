Navigate Left
  • Bailey Ham, shown above, is running for the College of Agriculture senator in the 2024 Associated Students general election. Taken by Maki Chapman.

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Bailey Ham, Flor Ibarra, Jace Williams run for College of Agriculture senator

  • Students spend the weekend partying it up, but Chico State has some safety recommendations. Photo courtesy of Pexels.

    News

    A wild, wild weekend: Cesar Chavez and staying safe

  • Left Fielder Troy Kent taking a swing in the 5th inning. Taken by Aaron Draper on Thursday.

    Sports

    Chico State baseball series opener sees split outcome.

  • Safe Space offers a helping hand to those in need in the community. Image generated by Firefly AI by Heather Taylor on March 28.

    Features

    Celebrating a decade of shelter, adaptability with Safe Space

  • Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins delivers a presentation on black student experience at Chico State at the Elevating Black Excellence Tipping Point Student Success Summit. Photo courtesy of Alaniz-Wiggins’ Instagram account.

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    A journey of discovery: AS President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Bailey Ham, Flor Ibarra, Jace Williams run for College of Agriculture senator

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.
Byline photo of Maki Chapman
Maki Chapman // March 30, 2024

Bailey Ham, Flor Ibarra and Jace Williams are running for College of Agriculture senator in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Bailey Ham, shown above, is running for the College of Agriculture senator in the 2024 Associated Students general election. Taken by Maki Chapman.

Bailey Ham

Bailey Ham is in her second year as an agricultural science and education major and is running to be the senator for the college of agriculture.

She said she “doesn’t come from an agriculture background.” Ham was born in Arizona before her family moved to Grass Valley when she was 12, which gave her insight into the agricultural field while in high school. 

When she was 14, she decided to “start her own dairy farm,” and began her career within the agricultural business. Additionally, she won the State Proficiency in Goat Farming within California while still in high school, eventually winning fourth in the same national event. 

This all feeds into her passion for the Future Farmers of America program, since it was so influential as she grew up in Grass Valley. Even today, Ham works under the FFA, presenting the program to hundreds of young students about what the program does and how it can help them.

With this passion for agriculture, she seeks to become senator of the college to bring this experience with the FFA to the position. It also helps define her platform, as Ham has focused her campaign on increasing student outreach, and improving connections between Chico State and the greater agricultural community within Butte County. 

Additionally, Ham wants to break down barriers to her college. She said there “is no typical College of Ag student,” and went on to say that not all agriculture students wear cowboy boots and hats. She expressed that she wants to help make the agriculture college grow, and that goal is one of her major goals as a potential senator.

Ham said that the hardest part of the position is her inexperience with the student government side of things. While she has worked with FFA, and with the student housing department at Chico State, she has limited experience in such a macro level of leadership. Still, she hopes to have more events, partnerships and even reach out to the local agricultural community to help connect students and farmers.

But Bailey Ham is not business and work all the time. In her off-time, she and her friends head out to the local thrift stores and enjoy thrifting. Her personal favorite is the 8th and Main Antique Center. 

Despite her inexperience running for student government, Ham has sought out other senators and members of the Associated Students to learn how to run effectively, and what is going to be required of her. She says that while this might be a challenge, she does not “see challenges as barriers or stopping points, but as growing abilities.”

For information on Ham and her campaign, go to her Instagram page or go here.

Flor Ibarra was reached out to, but a response was not received.

For more information on Ibarra, go to her Instagram page or go here.

Jace Williams was reached out to, but a response was not received.

For more information on Williams, go to his Instagram page or go here.

To learn more about the College of Agriculture senator duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Maki Chapman can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024 AS ELECTIONS
Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins delivers a presentation on black student experience at Chico State at the Elevating Black Excellence Tipping Point Student Success Summit. Photo courtesy of Alaniz-Wiggins’ Instagram account.
A journey of discovery: AS President Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins
AS representatives laughing. Taken by Jason Halley, University Photographer.
AS releases 2024 general election sample ballot Wednesday
Courtesy Associated Students
AS general election application open for students
About the Contributor
Maki Chapman, Reporter
Maki Chapman is a journalism major with a minor in German and is currently in his final year at Chico State. Having been interested in journalism for a long time now, he looks forward to working on The Orion again. In his free time he plays Dungeons and Dragons on the weekends. After graduation, he hopes to become a freelance journalist and writer.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *