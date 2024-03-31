Katelyn Meeker, Tia Saunders run for College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator

Katelyn Meeker and Tia Saunders are running for College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Katelyn Meeker

As a first-year psychology and criminal justice major in the honors program, Katelyn Meeker

is inspired to run for senator of her college. She says being a part of student government has given her a purpose. She has been a part of student government programs for six years, holding positions from president to representatives in her high school bringing students together and involving the community in her endeavors.

Meeker was the president of a life skills club she developed in high school. Her main focus was everyday life information students would need as they transitioned to adulthood such as interview skills, budgeting and applying to colleges.

She also developed conversations around Miranda rights, racial discrimination in police interactions and self-defense in predatory attacks.

For the College of Behavioral and Social Science, Meeker wants to create more interdepartmental interactions among the different majors. She said majors in the college need each other as they all are the study of people and sister sciences.

She believes coordinating events like the BSS Olympics would be a great turnout by bringing everyone together through these interactions will be beneficial to each other, as they are all interrelated through their studies and career goals.

The best part of this position for Meeker would be gauging more involvement from students within her college. She believes the purpose of her position and student government, in general, is to create a better environment promoting involvement and opportunities on campus.

“I think that’s always what I loved, watching my peers getting to know each other and enjoying the events we put on,” Meeker said.

Meeker was pleasantly surprised by Chico State’s community involvement and is excited to get involved with its engaging personality.

She is looking forward to working with other senators and collaborating on ideas that can benefit their specific colleges, as well as creating engagement between students personally and academically.

Her major goal is to create a place where her peers can network among each other while enjoying doing so.

For information on Meeker and her campaign, go to her Instagram page or go here.

Tia Saunders

Running for senator of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences is third-year transfer student majoring in psychology, Tia M. Saunders. She believes in making college more accessible and supportive for all students.

“I want to help current and future students have easier access to the resources that are available to make them successful,” said Saunders.

Throughout her academic journey, Saunders has held various leadership positions, including serving as treasurer of the Black Student Union and co-marketing chair of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization.

“These experiences help me to have a solid foundation in leadership and a well-rounded background in working with different communities,” Saunders added.

Saunders knows there will be challenges.

“I think the most challenging part of this position will be creating multiple forms of communication that will be efficient and responsive for all students, staff and faculty,” she said. She understands that different people need different ways to communicate.

With these challenges, Saunders is committed to help students succeed and keep everyone connected.

“The best thing about this job,” Saunders said, “will be seeing how my ideas make a real difference for students at Chico State who might feel lost.”

Saunders’ four key initiatives are aimed at lifting the student experience within the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

She aims to improve the accessibility of research opportunities, Saunders hopes to empower students to explore their interests and contribute meaningfully to their fields of study.

She’s committed to building stronger connections between clubs, organizations and the general student body. She believes that fostering a sense of community is essential for student engagement and success.

Saunders emphasized the importance of promoting the visibility of faculty and staff of color within the college. As valuable resources for student mentorship and support, Saunders believes that highlighting their contributions will not only inspire students, but also promote a more inclusive and diverse academic community.

Saunders aims to increase the availability of course-specific tutors and dedicated tutoring spaces within the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. Knowing the importance of academic support services in facilitating student success, Saunders seeks to provide students with the resources they need to excel in their coursework and achieve their academic goals.

Reflecting on her time at Chico State, Saunders said, “When I first came here, I thought the people were going to be cold and rude and not really interested in creating connections. But not long after starting my first semester, I learned that I was completely wrong. All the wonderful things, people, and connections I was looking for were found.”

For more information on Saunders, go to her Instagram page or go here.

To learn more about the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences senator duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Alina Babajko and Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].