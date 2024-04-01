Gaia Villani, Marlena Moreno run for College of Communication and Education senator

Gaia Villani and Marlena Moreno are running for College of Communication and Education senator in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Gaia Villani

For information on Villani and her campaign, go to her Instagram page or go here.

Marlena Moreno

Marlena Moreno is running for the College of Communication and Education senator position in the 2024 Associated Students general election.

Moreno has been a part of the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center as a cultural program coordinator for around a year, which has allowed her to network with different people — including international students, and underprivileged and privileged communities — and learn about the different resources available on campus.

As the cultural program coordinator, Moreno said she helps create events for specific ethnic groups to ensure they are inclusive and everyone’s welcome.

She also completed diversity training that current senators go through, which Moreno said gives her more insight.

Moreno said she wants to put the skills she’s learned while working at CCLC to good use and make sure people don’t feel afraid to “meet different cultures.”

Her passion for her major, communication sciences and disorders, and love for Chico State are just a couple driving forces behind running, she said.

“I really love the community I found, and I really hope people can find their community within Chico State,” Moreno said.

She said she felt like she should put herself out there by applying for the position and running. Moreno said her classmates and coworkers helped motivate her and push her toward running.

She loves her major and the resources available within it, however, there are areas she hopes to improve upon if elected senator. These include finding a bigger space and expanding upon the Student Success Center, as well as making it more inclusive and welcoming.

If elected, Moreno hopes to expand upon the college itself by increasing seminars for the seven or eight different majors within the college, as well as creating incentive systems for students attending College of CME events.

She also hopes to inform students about the free resources available to them across Chico State but also in the College of CME and help students get what they need or want, even if they’re outside the College of CME.

Moreno also wants to make sure international students feel heard and at home.

“… I really wanna make sure that they feel included within the major because you know, they’re paying a lot of money,” Moreno said. “Maybe they’re in grad school too, but I just want them to know like, ‘Hey, you have a community here, there’s resources you’re paying for.”

Moreno — who is graduating this year and will be entering graduate school — said she recognizes the sacrifice it takes to take on a senatorial position and is “really willing” to do so.

While at Chico State, Moreno said being a part of Zeta Sigma Chi, a multicultural sorority, has been a large part of her experience. She said the organization helped her find community and put herself out there, despite the negative emotions that sometimes surfaced.

For more information on Moreno, go to her Instagram page or go here.

To learn more about the College of Communication and Education senator duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.