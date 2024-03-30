Ashley Arce, Nate Solecki run for College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator

Ashley Arce and Nate Solecki are running for College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Ashley Arce

Ashley Arce, a third-year construction management major, is running for the College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator position in the Associated Students general election.

The decision to run was based on her devotion to her field of study.

“I am a huge advocate for my major … I love my college and I want to do good,” Arce said.

She also feels inspired to bring female representation to the College of ECC, which is male-dominated, “there’s not a lot of female representation.”

Arce admires the wide variety of fields that make up the College of ECC. She believes she would be a good representative for the entire college.

“There are 11 majors in the College of ECC … they’re all so different, even though they’re grouped together. I would tailor to each one individually, not just construction management … or just overall,” Arce said.

Arce, who has internship experience in the construction industry, believes cooperation is key to the role, “I think that’s a huge part of the position. I would be working with the dean and the other senators.”

Coming into college, Arce said that she always wanted to get involved with Chico State at a higher level. She holds positions in her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, such as director of ritual and is currently vice president of administration and scholarship for the College Panhellenic Council.

As a member of the Panhellenic executive board, she works directly with the school and individual students. Arce said involvement with student organizations has taught her about the needs of students on campus.

As the College of ECC senator, Arce hopes to improve communication with those in the college, “I really want outreach for the College of ECC to grow.”

Arce noted that students in the college are not well informed about the opportunities that are offered to them. She aims to connect students with more opportunities. She points to the college’s Instagram account, “I feel like not a lot of people know about it. There are super cool [projects] that get posted there.”

She also plans to prepare and connect students with their respective industries, “I want to start doing resume workshops and recruiting events,” Arce said.

Her biggest goal as senator would be to better promote the College of ECC. She promotes her major and her college at every opportunity she gets, “It’s one of my personality traits,” she said.

Arce believes that being a senator would help amplify efforts to promote the college.

Overall, Arce said that she is dedicated to advocating for the school as a whole. Working on campus with University Housing, she gives tours and meets people who are on the fence about Chico State, “My favorite thing to do is tell people why they should choose Chico,” she said.

For information on Arce and her campaign, go to her Instagram page or go here.

Nate Solecki was reached out to, but he declined to provide more information.

For information on Solecki, go here.

To learn more about the College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].