Adrian Fullerton, Gia Monticello, Tyler Austin run for commissioner of community affairs

Adrian Fullerton, Gia Monticello and Tyler Austin are running for commissioner of community affairs in the 2024 Associated Students general election. To read more about each candidate, see below.

Adrian Fullerton was reached out to, but a response was not received.

For information on Fullerton and his campaign, go to his Instagram page or go here.

Gia Monticello

Gia Monticello is a second-year liberal studies major and currently holds the position she is running for, commissioner of community affairs.

In February 2024, she was appointed to the position after the previous commissioner stepped down.

Monticello wants to continue as commissioner of community affairs after realizing how much of a positive impact she can make and has made for the student community in terms of reaching the Chico State population as a whole and giving them a voice.

Monticello’s first position working with the Chico community began with the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center where she mentored Chico High girls with prejudices and biases they may face in the community or at home. Mentorship of these girls swayed her to get more in touch with Chico’s community service programs.

CCLC inspired her journey to participate in AmeriCorps; last summer she worked a 300-hour term assisting children in the community through Chico Area Recreation and Park District in the Junior Giants program to provide a free, positive impact on children through teaching learning skills, baseball and softball, healthy eating habits and physical activity.

Monticello said she developed love and compassion for Chico’s community. She also worked for CARD as an afterschool program substitute.

Furthering her compassion and joy working in community impact, Monticello was inspired to join Community Action Volunteers in Education at Chico State, where she became the volunteer coordinator for CARD.

Monticello also works on campus as a paraprofessional advisor for the Educational Opportunities Program in which she has a clientele of 34 students she meets with one-on-one bimonthly. These students are first-generation, low-income students like herself who have motivated her and given her the space to become a mentor and establish herself in a position to hear and advocate for their voices.

Monticello students cannot be heard if no one is in the position to hear them.

“It is really nice to see my students who are shy in the fall, and then see them blossoming into new people in the spring,” Monticello said.

They often update her on their lives, as well as the Chico High students, who have gained confidence to apply for jobs and colleges.

Working with the Associated Students, she established the recognition that they are in a position to spark change for students on campus which is her focus as a member of Chico State. Monticello has dedicated a lot of her time working with the AS president and cabinet finding out what students have to say, as she can advocate for their best interest.

Monticello hopes to increase safety and awareness of problems on campus for students. She held a moonlit safety patrol this semester consisting of walking around campus and discussing the issues students have around the area in terms of safety. She was able to establish a bigger turnout due to her dedication to bringing awareness of these issues to the student body.

For more information on Monticello and her campaign, go to her Instagram page or go here.

Tyler Austin

Tyler Austin is a junior, majoring in economics and international relations, and is running for the commissioner of community affairs.

As a former community affairs member, Austin is eager to expand the scope of his duties within the council and become further involved in supporting the campus and Chico community.

“I believe Chico is a truly unique place of varying backgrounds and identities, and it is important to me that I use my platform to promote this unique quality in addressing the issues facing our campus,” Austin said.

Austin’s commitment to supporting the Chico State community has been further exemplified through an array of additional organizational involvements. As a former resident hall advisor, member of the residence hall association, award-winning member of Model United Nations, member of the Chico State Economics Club, Pi Sigma Alpha and TKE Austin will leverage his experience to delegate instruction and be an inspiring leader.

He is eager to leverage this leadership and closeness with the Chico State community as community affairs commissioner.

Austin is passionate about serving and taking action to support others. With ample organizational experience, he has demonstrated the ability to implement solutions that address issues of student concern in adherence to Chico State objectives and expectations.

Austin will maintain an open-door policy and is eager to support the student body in maintaining a safer campus. He is also eager to be responsive to the concerns put forth by the student body and make a positive impact.

As a heavily involved individual, Austin anticipates challenges maintaining an orderly schedule, yet is confident in his routinely demonstrated ability to rise to the occasion in a responsive manner.

“I do my best to ensure I complete all of the work I prescribe myself on time and in a state of quality — even at the expense of my own sleep, social life and sometimes unfortunately class attendance. I do what I do because I enjoy the thrill that comes with always being on your feet, and the smiles I see on other’s faces from the work that I embark on,” Austin said.

Austin believes his tumultuous and experimentative experiences at Chico State will bring him closer to addressing the needs of the student body.

“My time here at Chico State has been a roller coaster. I lived in four different dorms, joined over five honors societies, became involved in a countless assortment of clubs, made — and lost — many friends, learned the ways of Greek life, and discovered, and am discovering, who exactly Tyler Austin is,” he said.

Austin’s favorite opportunity so far has been getting to study abroad in South Korea and he is excited to see where life will take him next.

For more information on Austin and his campaign, go here.

To learn more about the commissioner of community affairs duties, go here.

Voting for the 2024 AS general elections will open on April 4 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 5 at 8 a.m.

A link will be sent out to all Chico State students via school emails when voting opens.

