  Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples

    Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23

  Jan. 26, 2005 printed issue of The Orion with the headline "Drinking nearly cost pledge's life." The article discusses investigations of Chico State's Sigma Chi fraternity after a pledge nearly died from alcohol consumption. Accessed through The Orion Archives on April 13.

    Chico State’s hazing history: pledge deaths, alcohol poisoning and more

  "Flaming Wedgee," controlled by Heather Vo, melting "Drone," a lightweight flying robot, in an early fight. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on April 13.

    ‘Flamethrowers allowed’ at Chico State’s first Robotronica

  The inside of Eggroll King. Photo taken by Callum Standish.

    The Orion tries Egg Roll King

  Unidentified Project Rebound staff members stand outside Butte Hall, where the organizations office resides on the first floor. Courtesy of Lucy Ventura, Project Rebound public relations executive.

    Chico State’s Project Rebound helps students after incarceration

    Each time capsule commemorates a graduating class and their time at Chico State
    Byline photo of Grace Stark
    Grace Stark, News Editor // April 16, 2024
    Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples

    Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony will take place on April 23 from 1-1:30 p.m. in front of Kendall Hall. 

    The ceremony, discontinued in 1969, was continued in 2000 with the help of Associated Students and the Alumni Association. Each time capsule commemorates a graduating class and their time at Chico State. 

    The time capsules are unveiled every 50 years, the Chico State press release states. Because of the dormancy of the tradition from 1970 to 2000, the 2001 capsule is the next one to be opened in 2051.

    Held during Wildcat Spirit Week, the event is meant to provide a sense of unity to the Chico State community. Graduating students, faculty and staff have the opportunity to contribute shirts, projects, photos, messages and other symbols to represent their time at the university.

    “I like the idea of being able to leave Chico State knowing that a part of my experience will be remembered in 50 years,” graduating senior Justine Levy said in the press release.

    Participants can drop off items by 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Bell Memorial Union 220 to be sealed in the time capsule.

    Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
    About the Contributor
    Grace Stark, News Editor
    Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

