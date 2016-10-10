5 big things you can get free/discounted with your Chico email





Everyone knows about student discounts, but did you know about these 5 things that can save Chico State students almost $700 in one year?

Saving money wherever possible is very important, especially as a college student. Your Chico State email can be used to save you hundreds of dollars a year, and I think a lot of students never realized that.

This list will hopefully inform you of some big ways to save a lot of money, just because you’re a Chico State student.

1. Microsoft Office





Microsoft office is an essential tool for most college students, but it isn’t cheap. Luckily, as a student, you can get it for free. Just google “Office 365 Student”, click on the first link, and follow the instructions. You’ll get the full package, including Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access, and more.

Normal Price: $149.99

Price with Chico State email: FREE

Saved: $149.99

2. Windows 10

In case you forgot to update your laptop to Windows 10 while it was still free, or you are building a PC from scratch and need an OS, your Chico State email address has got you covered. A free copy of Windows 10 is provided to all Chico students via OnTheHub. It is the education version, which contains essentially all the features of the pro version. Just select your school and make an account.

Normal Price: $199.99

Price with Chico State email: FREE

Saved: $199.99

3. Amazon Prime





For me, there isn’t a week that goes by without ordering something off Amazon. Without Amazon Prime I would be totally lost. Students get 50% off Prime memberships, and the first six months are free. You’ll get free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items, plus access to features like Amazon Instant Video.

Normal Price: $99/year

Price with Chico State email: $49/year

Saved: $50/year

4. Lynda.com





Lynda.com is a website dedicated to learning. I know that might sound lame, but it can be incredibly useful to a college student. The website is filled with thousands of mini web-courses that can teach you all kinds of valuable skills. Access to this site is normally $250 a year, but Chico Students get it free. Just access it directly from the school website and start learning new skills.

Normal Price: $250/year

Price with Chico State email: FREE

Saved: $250/year

5. Spotify Premium





Whether you’re at the gym, walking to class, or studying at home, it’s essential that you have access to your favorite music. Spotify Premium lets you listen to and download unlimited music, without annoying ads. Your Chico State email address will get you 50% off the monthly fee.

Normal Price: $10/month

Price with Chico State email: $5/month

Saved: $5/month or $40/year

These are just five things out of hundreds that college students can get discounts on. Food chains like Chipotle and Subway offer small discounts, as well as stores like Levi’s and Old Navy. Before making any big purchase, you should always check to see if a student discount is available.

Carson Predovich can be reached at [email protected] or @cpredo120 on Twitter.