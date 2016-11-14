David Mcmillian Art Show

Getting lost in the pieces was a reoccurring theme at the art show because the characters were so creatively put together. The mixture of characters and poems kept the viewer engaged. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

The Naked Lounge hosted an art show featuring local artist David Mcmillian on Nov. 11. His show had a variety of different styles and messages conveyed through his art and about 15 total pieces were multimedia pieces of work. The show had a very mellow atmosphere that the venue helped create with their dim lighting and non- eclectic music playing as people mingled about the art work.

One aspect of the series was trippy, sleek designs that incorporated different animals. Another series of art was full of illustrations that laid over the top of a zodiac sign accompanied by a poem written by Becca Sue.

The tone was set when David greeted show goers as they came to support his work at the event. Seeing and hearing all of the different types of people, it was amazing to see that one man’s work brought together so many people.

David and friends talking about a piece they all collaborated on. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Getting lost in the pieces was a reoccurring theme at the art show because the characters were so creatively put together. The mixture of characters and poems kept the viewer engaged. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Justin, surveying some pieces. Justin made the first purchase of the night. He bought a piece not in the photo called "Medicine." Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues David directing traffic early in the night. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Trippy pieces sparked trippy conversations at the venue. Especially with the addition of a few Sierra Nevadas. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues David and girlfriend Becca having a moment. Soaking it all up at David's first art show at the Naked Lounge. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.