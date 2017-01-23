Report of sexual assault at campus residential facility

University police responded to a sexual misconduct call after a student was sexually assaulted in a campus residential facility January 22.

“When someone says “no” or “stop”, that means “STOP!” Sexual activity forced upon another without consent is sexual assault”, said University Police Chief, John Feeney, in response to the incident.

The suspect, also a Chico State student, was taken into custody.



If you have any assault issues, visit Safe Place or the Counseling and Wellness Center.

To learn more or file a Title IX misconduct, visit www.csuchico.edu/title-ix.

Jacqueline Morales Ramirez can be reached at [email protected] or @Lovejackshawty on Twitter.