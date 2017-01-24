Upcoming must-sees in 2017

Jumanji 2

Release date: Dec. 22, 2017

This new Jumanji adventure stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. The original Jumanji (1995) starred Robin Williams, so fans are expected to see a tribute to the incredible actor himself. In the upcoming film, four teenagers are stuck in the world of Jumanji and must go through traps and obstacles. Each teenager is assigned a character from the game in order to survive.

Split

Release date: Jan. 20, 2017

Looking for a pensive thriller with a touch of comedy? Split is the movie to watch. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Split is the sequel to the movie Unbreakable (2000). Starring James McAvoy, a man, suffering from a dissociative identity disorder, abducts three girls. As they try to get out, the girls must work around each personality in order for them to escape.

Get Out

Release date: Feb. 24, 2017

The trailer shows that director Jordan Peele may have created a film that pushes the boundaries of the horror genre. The trailer focuses on interracial issues that not many horror films have done in the past. While meeting his girlfriend’s family, African American male-lead Ben discovers mysterious themes that horror movies normally do not portray.



A Cure For Wellness

Release date: Feb. 17, 2017

Gore Verbinski’s new thriller stars Dane DeHaan. DeHaan portrays an executive who is sent to a wellness center by his company’s CEO. He soon realizes that the treatment given to the patients at this wellness center isn’t helping anyone.

It

Release date: Sep. 8, 2017

While many people are terrified of clowns, many Stephen King fans squeal at the excitement of this new upcoming film which is an adaptation of the novel. The horror novel, written by Stephen King, tells the story about seven children who were exploited and terrorized by a Clown named Pennywise.

The Belko Experiment

Release date: March 17, 2017

Starring John Gallagher, Tony Goldwyn and Adria Arjona, the horror thrill directed by Greg McLean is a movie where 80 employees of the Belko Corporation company are locked in their office building. While chips have already been placed in each of the employees’ heads, everyone is ordered to either kill each other or be killed themselves.

Wonder Woman

Release date: June 2, 2017

The year 2017 has already been a great year for empowering women and it gets even better when the new Wonder Woman is released this year. The female lead role, Gal Gadot leaves her all-female island in order to fight alongside the soldiers during World War I.

Power Rangers

Release date: March 24, 2017

Directed by Dean Israelite, this reboot has the Power Rangers fans talking. This action fantasy film tells a story about a group of teenagers who have specifically been chosen in order to protect the world from alien invasions. The group of teenagers morph into superheroes and call themselves Power Rangers.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Release date: July 7, 2017

Jack Sparrow fans are especially excited for this upcoming film. Yes, Johnny Depp is back and ready to go after the legendary Trident of Poseidon. Viewers won’t be seeing Keira Knightley in this movie, but we will be introduced to a new star, Carina Smyth, and re-introduce Orlando Bloom, as he makes a comeback to the series.

Before I Fall

Release date: March 3, 2017

If you are into mysterious teenage fictions, director Ry Russo-Young might have directed a movie just for you. In Before I Fall, Zoey Deutch, who plays the lead role, must relive the day she dies, over and over, again until she can remember the mistake she made that day.