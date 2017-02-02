New physical science building in production

Roxanne Malek (far left) and Bill Katz (center) presenting certain sections of the proposed building. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato Roxanne Malek (far left) and Bill Katz (center) presenting certain sections of the proposed building. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

More than 40 people gathered at Colusa Hall on Thursday to discuss the construction of a new building that will replace the current Physical Sciences building.

The primary location of the new facility is set to replace Siskiyou Hall, near Ivy Street. It is estimated to be around 110,000 square feet and four stories high.

Concepts of the building are still under development with the hope of adding features that will represent the sustainability of Chico.

One interesting feature includes the building to be clear glass.

“What if you could see through the building and look at Ivy Street!” said Bill Katz, a presenter of the proposed project.

Officials hope to complete construction before 2022. An estimated cost of the project has yet to be determined.

The new science building has hopes to target openness of space, sustainability and create an active learning environment.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.