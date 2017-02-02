The student news site of California State University, Chico

New physical science building in production

Roxanne Malek (far left) and Bill Katz (center) presenting certain sections of the proposed building. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Roxanne Malek (far left) and Bill Katz (center) presenting certain sections of the proposed building. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Jafet Serrato
February 2, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More than 40 people gathered at Colusa Hall on Thursday to discuss the construction of a new building that will replace the current Physical Sciences building.

The primary location of the new facility is set to replace Siskiyou Hall, near Ivy Street. It is estimated to be around 110,000 square feet and four stories high.

Concepts of the building are still under development with the hope of adding features that will represent the sustainability of Chico.

Proposed architecture of building

Bill Katz looks at the structure of the building. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

One interesting feature includes the building to be clear glass.

“What if you could see through the building and look at Ivy Street!” said Bill Katz, a presenter of the proposed project.

Officials hope to complete construction before 2022. An estimated cost of the project has yet to be determined.

The new science building has hopes to target openness of space, sustainability and create an active learning environment.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • New physical science building in production

    Breaking News

    Chico State students march against tuition increase

  • New physical science building in production

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • New physical science building in production

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • New physical science building in production

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Jan. 30

  • New physical science building in production

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • New physical science building in production

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • New physical science building in production

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • New physical science building in production

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • New physical science building in production

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • New physical science building in production

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

The student news site of California State University, Chico
New physical science building in production