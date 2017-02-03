Rush week at Chico State
February 3, 2017
Greek life puts on rush week for the first two weeks ever semester.
The term rush is slang for formal recruitment to every greek society looking for new members to join their elite group.
“Rush week is a week long process in which students interested in greek life can attend greek recruitment events,” Erick Calderon, recruitment chair for Lambda Chi Alpha, said.
Fraternities participating:
- Pi Kappa Alpha
- Kappa Sigma
- Alpha Gamma Rho
- Lambda Chi Alpha
- Sigma Pi
- Sigma Nu
- Phi Kappa Tau
- Alpha Sigma Phi
- Phi Delta Theta
Sororities participating:
- Gamma Phi Beta
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Alpha Phi
- Alpha Gamma Delta
- Alpha Omicron Pi
- Sigma Kappa
Not only is this a method to recruit new members, it also exposes the organizations that are available for students to enroll in, who want to make Chico a second home.
Once a student is interested and becomes a member of a greek group then the chapter of that society helps contribute to good causes around the community.
“We raised an enormous amount of money, canned food and also donated blood for BloodSource,” said Jessica Smilovitz, the chapter president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
Both sororities and fraternities participate in community service and other events in the community throughout the year.
Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.
