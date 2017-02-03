Rush week at Chico State

Gamma Phi Beta taking pictures in front of Cloud Gate at Chicago. Photo credit: Jessica Smilovitz

Greek life puts on rush week for the first two weeks ever semester.

The term rush is slang for formal recruitment to every greek society looking for new members to join their elite group.

“Rush week is a week long process in which students interested in greek life can attend greek recruitment events,” Erick Calderon, recruitment chair for Lambda Chi Alpha, said.

Fraternities participating:

Pi Kappa Alpha

Kappa Sigma

Alpha Gamma Rho

Lambda Chi Alpha

Sigma Pi

Sigma Nu

Phi Kappa Tau

Alpha Sigma Phi

Phi Delta Theta

Sororities participating:

Gamma Phi Beta

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Phi

Alpha Gamma Delta

Alpha Omicron Pi

Sigma Kappa

Not only is this a method to recruit new members, it also exposes the organizations that are available for students to enroll in, who want to make Chico a second home.

Once a student is interested and becomes a member of a greek group then the chapter of that society helps contribute to good causes around the community.

“We raised an enormous amount of money, canned food and also donated blood for BloodSource,” said Jessica Smilovitz, the chapter president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Both sororities and fraternities participate in community service and other events in the community throughout the year.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.