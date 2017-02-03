The student news site of California State University, Chico

Rush week at Chico State

Gamma Phi Beta taking pictures in front of Cloud Gate at Chicago. Photo credit: Jessica Smilovitz

Gamma Phi Beta taking pictures in front of Cloud Gate at Chicago. Photo credit: Jessica Smilovitz

Jafet Serrato
February 3, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, News

Greek life puts on rush week for the first two weeks ever semester.

The term rush is slang for formal recruitment to every greek society looking for new members to join their elite group.

IFC Logo

Logo for the Interfraternity Council Photo credit: Interfraternity council's website.

“Rush week is a week long process in which students interested in greek life can attend greek recruitment events,” Erick Calderon, recruitment chair for Lambda Chi Alpha, said.

Fraternities participating:

  • Pi Kappa Alpha
  • Kappa Sigma
  • Alpha Gamma Rho
  • Lambda Chi Alpha
  • Sigma Pi
  • Sigma Nu
  • Phi Kappa Tau
  • Alpha Sigma Phi
  • Phi Delta Theta

Sororities participating:

  • Gamma Phi Beta
  • Alpha Delta Pi
  • Alpha Phi
  • Alpha Gamma Delta
  • Alpha Omicron Pi
  • Sigma Kappa

Not only is this a method to recruit new members, it also exposes the organizations that are available for students to enroll in, who want to make Chico a second home.

Once a student is interested and becomes a member of a greek group then the chapter of that society helps contribute to good causes around the community.

Activities by Gamma Phi Beta

A Gamma Phi Beta sorority member painting a girls hair during the At the Girls on the Run event last year. Photo credit: Carly Campbell

“We raised an enormous amount of money, canned food and also donated blood for BloodSource,” said Jessica Smilovitz, the chapter president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Both sororities and fraternities participate in community service and other events in the community throughout the year.

Click here to apply for recruitment.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @jafetserrato on Twitter.

