Chico State housing residents may offer evacuee friends shelter

Students who live on campus housing may offer shelter to evacuee friends. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Residents in student housing may offer shelter to friends who have been affected by the Oroville Spillway evacuations.

Although there is no indication that resident guests at the dorms may be evacuees, students are allowed to offer shelter to friends who may be seeking shelter.

Guest check-in process remains the same and requires: