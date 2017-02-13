The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State housing residents may offer evacuee friends shelter

Students who live on campus housing may offer shelter to evacuee friends. Photo credit: Jacqueline Morales

Jacqueline Morales
February 13, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Residents in student housing may offer shelter to friends who have been affected by the Oroville Spillway evacuations.

Although there is no indication that resident guests at the dorms may be evacuees, students are allowed to offer shelter to friends who may be seeking shelter.

Guest check-in process remains the same and requires:

  • California ID
  • Guest must be over 18
  • Guest must know a student resident

    Residents are allowed to have guests for a maximum of 3 nights, according to Connie Huyck, Associate Director for resident life.

    “Students who live in housing can have friends be their guests,” said Huyck.

    Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @lovejackshawty on Twitter.

