Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

Volunteers help keep evacuee children occupied. Photo credit: George Johnston Volunteers help keep evacuee children occupied. Photo credit: George Johnston

After the recent Spillway crisis, Chico State wants students to know how to help and prepare for future incidents.

According to a public affairs email, there is an Emergency Operations Plan that the university follows for situations similar to the Spillway. There is an Emergency Response Guide that helps students and faculty in these instances as well.

When the issue is not in jurisdiction of the university, officials can not act until they are told to do so by emergency personnel.

“In this case, the University’s Emergency Operations Center was prepared for a response but ultimately was NOT activated by the Oroville Dam incident commander,” states the recent public affairs email.

The standard recommendation for individual preparedness suggests that people bring enough supplies to support them for a minimum of 72 hours.

Many people in the community have been working hard to help support evacuees. To become a qualified disaster volunteer, visit the Red Cross or the North Valley Animal Disaster Group.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.