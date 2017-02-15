The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

Volunteers help keep evacuee children occupied. Photo credit: George Johnston

Volunteers help keep evacuee children occupied. Photo credit: George Johnston

Kayla Fitzgerald
February 15, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After the recent Spillway crisis, Chico State wants students to know how to help and prepare for future incidents.

According to a public affairs email, there is an Emergency Operations Plan that the university follows for situations similar to the Spillway. There is an Emergency Response Guide that helps students and faculty in these instances as well.

When the issue is not in jurisdiction of the university, officials can not act until they are told to do so by emergency personnel.

“In this case, the University’s Emergency Operations Center was prepared for a response but ultimately was NOT activated by the Oroville Dam incident commander,” states the recent public affairs email.

The standard recommendation for individual preparedness suggests that people bring enough supplies to support them for a minimum of 72 hours.

Many people in the community have been working hard to help support evacuees. To become a qualified disaster volunteer, visit the Red Cross or the North Valley Animal Disaster Group.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Columns

    OrionScopes: week of Feb. 13

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway crisis unfolds

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees returning home

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Oroville Spillway evacuation order lowered to warning

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    BREAKING: Updates on Oroville Spillway damage and evacuations

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Oroville evacuees adjust to life in shelter

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Spillway evacuations continue, federal government involved

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Multiple evacuation centers available

  • Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations

    Breaking News

    Silver Dollar Fairgrounds becomes shelter for Oroville evacuees

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Chico State talks emergency plan after evacuations