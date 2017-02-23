A.S. election information sessions start next week

The Associated Students are looking for candidates interested in running for elected positions for the upcoming school year.

Government Affairs at Chico State ensures that student voices are being heard and that their money is being allocated properly.

Those interested in running for one of the 17 available positions can attend one of the following information sessions.

Feb. 27, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Feb. 28, 3:30 p.m. -4: 30 p.m.

March 2, 12:30 p.m.-1: 30 p.m.

March 6, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

All sessions will be held in BMU 220G.

Those who cannot attend can pick up an intent to file packet in BMU 220, starting Feb. 24.

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.