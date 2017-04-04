The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State student witnesses gun violence in Las Vegas

Chico Sate student, Anali Flores witnessed gun violence outside her Las Vegas hotel. Photo credit: Jafet Serrato

Jafet Serrato
April 4, 2017
One person was found dead and another injured when a man started shooting on a bus on the Las Vegas strip.

The incident occurred the morning of March 25, near the Cosmopolitan Hotel, and a police standoff began at 11 a.m.

A third-year student at Chico State was staying in the hotel to celebrate a bachelorette party, while the incident occurred.

Anali Flores, 21, was inside the hotel waiting for her friends to go have breakfast and noticed people jumping out of a bus when she looked out a window.

“I was looking out the window and I saw a lady and her husband running like they were running for their lives,” Flores said.

The hotel was on lockdown for four hours and visitors of the hotel weren’t informed by hotel employees about the situation, according to Flores.

“We thought he was in the building the whole time,” Flores said.

Rolando Cardenas, 55, the gunman has been booked on suspicion and attempted murder.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.










