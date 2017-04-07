Chico State professor awarded ACE fellowship

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State’s, associate dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Ryan Patten, has been named an American Council on Education Fellow.

The ACE Fellow program is designed to take future higher education leaders and prepare them to serve the needs of higher education instructions.

“Of the nearly 2,000 Fellows to date, more than 80 percent have served as chief executive officers, chief academic officers, other cabinet-level positions, and deans,” states the ACE Fellows Program website.

Ryan Patten started his teaching career, at Chico State, in 2007 as an associate professor. Patten then received early tenure and was promoted to full professor.

Since then, he has served as Chair of the Department of political science, and associate dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

Patten was nominated, to be an ACE Fellow, by President Hutchinson, who is a former ACE Fellow, as stated in a Chico State news release.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.