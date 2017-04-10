‘Fork in the Road:’ Do’s and don’ts

Close Bisou Bisou making crepes Photo credit: Abigail Jones Bisou Bisou making crepes Photo credit: Abigail Jones

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As you stand in a park surrounded by food trucks, the smell of tacos and pulled pork flow through the air. The upbeat music paired mac and cheese that tastes as if it was fresh from an overpriced gastro-pub is nothing short of a culinary Eden. “Fork in the Road,” is an event every foodie should make an effort to attend.

But “Fork in the Road” is not for the faint of heart. Here’s how to make the best of the monthly event:

DO show up early. “Fork in the Road” takes place at Manzanita Place which is as far from campus as you can get while still in Chico. So get out of the door early, because after you get there because parking fills up fast.

DON’T show up “hangry.” Another reason to get there early is the lines will get long fast. You’re going to get grumpy quick if you’re starving for an artisan grilled cheese. So come with an appetite, but don’t let it ruin your good time.

DO bring friends. Maximize your potential food trucks by splitting up and standing in separate lines. Come together and enjoy bites of the best food trucks by only standing in one line. Aside from strategy, “Fork in the Road” is full of people hanging out together. Combined with fun music anyone can sing along to, you might as well go with friends.

DON’T forget to bring a sweater. Even though it’s going to get warmer, “Fork in the Road” lasts all evening. Between standing in lines and letting the good times roll, chances are you’re going to be there for a while, so don’t let yourself get too chilly and put a damper on your fun.

DO bring cash. While some of the trucks accept cards, cash will always reign as king at “Fork in the Road.” So cover your bases and make a stop at the ATM before taking off.

DON’T be a jerk. Remember, everyone is there to have a good time. Huffing and puffing about the long lines isn’t going to make it go by faster. Getting angry that a truck ran out of something you wanted isn’t going to restock it magically. Be patient, and enjoy the weather and music. Have fun!

Recommended trucks to stop at are Maria’s Gone Tamales for tamales and pink lemonade, Inday’s for some barbecued chicken skewers and lumpia and BisouBisou Crepes where you can get both savory and sweet crepes. If those don’t sound tempting, there’s a wide variety of trucks that satisfy any craving.

The next chance to stop at “Fork in the Road” will be May 3. So take a break from final projects and go grab a bite. You’ll be glad you did.

Adrianna McCain can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.