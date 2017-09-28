The student news site of California State University, Chico

Albums of the Week

Album artwork for

Album artwork for "Anti" by Rihanna

Julia Maldonado
September 28, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews

Anti’ – Rihanna – 2016

The record “Anti” is a perfect combination of love ballads, club anthems and heartbreak hits. Songs like “Needed Me” and “Work” dominated the airwaves but the special gems on “Anti” are a must listen. Slow tunes such as “James Joint” and “Yeah I Said It” are standouts of the album and will put you in a laid back mood. After 43 minutes of listening to all 13 tracks, you will surely be in your feels.

Views’ – Drake – 2016

Drake is known for putting out hit albums, but “Views” is definitely a piece that stands out. Paying homage to his Toronto roots, Drake takes a different approach with his style. Jams like “Fire and Desire” and “Summer’s Over Interlude” slow things down a notch and make you feel lovey-dovey. Of course, Drake always comes through with his hit rap singles like ‘Hotline Bling’ and ‘One Dance.’ With “Views,” you’ll find yourself listening to a versatile collection that won’t disappoint.

Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @tayintee on Twitter.

