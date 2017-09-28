Off The Record | Episode 7 | Sex and drugs, Chico and marijuana, and drinking in class.
September 28, 2017
Filed under Opinion
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion’s opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at The Orion website. This week, writers Kendall George and Grayson Boyer talk about sex on drugs, Chico banning recreational marijuana dispensaries and drinking in class.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.