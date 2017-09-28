The student news site of California State University, Chico

Off The Record | Episode 7 | Sex and drugs, Chico and marijuana, and drinking in class.

Roberto Fonseca
September 28, 2017
This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion’s opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at The Orion website. This week, writers Kendall George and Grayson Boyer talk about sex on drugs, Chico banning recreational marijuana dispensaries and drinking in class.

