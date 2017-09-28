Off The Record | Episode 7 | Sex and drugs, Chico and marijuana, and drinking in class.

The seventh episode of Off The Record. Photo credit: The Orion





Filed under Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion’s opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at The Orion website. This week, writers Kendall George and Grayson Boyer talk about sex on drugs, Chico banning recreational marijuana dispensaries and drinking in class.