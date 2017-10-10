Chico State’s MFA and BFA students open their studios for the community to view
October 10, 2017
Fifty students’ work was displayed in ten different art-related classrooms Thursday on the Chico State campus for the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Open Studios tour. The six-hour event spanned various floors and classrooms in Ayres Hall and the Arts and Humanities Building. Space was allotted to departments and emphasis in interior architecture, drawing, printmaking, painting, glass, sculpture and ceramics.
Alejandra Solorio can be reached at [email protected] or @alesolorio8 on Twitter.
