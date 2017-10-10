The student news site of California State University, Chico

Chico State’s MFA and BFA students open their studios for the community to view

Artist Marie Fox talks about her prints, telling us she was trying to create the look of embroidery in all her art. She wanted the shapes to resemble floor plans in the bottom row. Photo credit: Abigail Jones

Alejandra Solorio
October 10, 2017
Fifty students’ work was displayed in ten different art-related classrooms Thursday on the Chico State campus for the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Open Studios tour. The six-hour event spanned various floors and classrooms in Ayres Hall and the Arts and Humanities Building. Space was allotted to departments and emphasis in interior architecture, drawing, printmaking, painting, glass, sculpture and ceramics.

 

Alejandra Solorio can be reached at [email protected] or @alesolorio8 on Twitter.

