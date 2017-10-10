Immediate evacuations due to Honey Fire continue in Paradise town

The Department of Environment Health and Safety continues to monitor the status of wild land fires in the area. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Honey fire continues to be monitored in the nearby Town of Paradise which began in Butte Creek Canyon Monday.

The Director of Emergency Services and Town Manager, Lauren Gill, said in a media release that the fire is currently at 90 acres and is 30 percent contained. Progress has been stopped and crews are working to increase lines in steep terrain.

Immediate evacuation warnings for: