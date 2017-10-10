The student news site of California State University, Chico

Immediate evacuations due to Honey Fire continue in Paradise town

The Department of Environment Health and Safety continues to monitor the status of wild land fires in the area. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jacqueline Morales
October 10, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, Community, News

Honey fire continues to be monitored in the nearby Town of Paradise which began in Butte Creek Canyon Monday.

The Director of Emergency Services and Town Manager, Lauren Gill, said in a media release that the fire is currently at 90 acres and is 30 percent contained. Progress has been stopped and crews are working to increase lines in steep terrain.

Immediate evacuation warnings for:

  • Upper Honey Run Zone
  • Zone 9 and Lower Skyway

    Road closures:
  • Southbound Skyway at Neal Road are closed and may re-open tonight
  • Honey Run Road at Honey View Terrace
  • Northbound Skyway is currently open

    Shelter is offered at Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville.
    Animal shelters are located at the Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, ste. E, Oroville for small animals and the Camelot Equestrian Park,1985 Clark Rd. for large animals.

    CodeRED

    Butte County Sheriff posted an Emergency Notification system on current fires for local residents. Twitter screenshot.

    For more information you may follow the Town of Paradise Facebook page or contact Dina Volenski, town clerk at (530) 872-6291 ext.102.

    Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

