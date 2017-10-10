Immediate evacuations due to Honey Fire continue in Paradise town
October 10, 2017
Honey fire continues to be monitored in the nearby Town of Paradise which began in Butte Creek Canyon Monday.
The Director of Emergency Services and Town Manager, Lauren Gill, said in a media release that the fire is currently at 90 acres and is 30 percent contained. Progress has been stopped and crews are working to increase lines in steep terrain.
Immediate evacuation warnings for:
- Upper Honey Run Zone
- Zone 9 and Lower Skyway
Road closures:
- Southbound Skyway at Neal Road are closed and may re-open tonight
- Honey Run Road at Honey View Terrace
- Northbound Skyway is currently open
Shelter is offered at Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville.
Animal shelters are located at the Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, ste. E, Oroville for small animals and the Camelot Equestrian Park,1985 Clark Rd. for large animals.
For more information you may follow the Town of Paradise Facebook page or contact Dina Volenski, town clerk at (530) 872-6291 ext.102.
Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.
