Off The Record | Episode 8 | National disasters, gun control, and kneeling
October 14, 2017
Filed under Opinion
This revived series takes a look at what’s new in The Orion’s opinion section. Columnists discuss current events, local news and columns that can be found at The Orion website. This week, writers Kendall George and editor Roberto Fonseca talk about national disasters, gun control and kneeling.
