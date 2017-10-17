Trump is destroying the work feminism has created

Close Photo credit: Briana Mcdaniel Photo credit: Briana Mcdaniel

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It is the year of 2017, humans have been living for about 200,000 years. Every year, we are evolving and bettering our lives for the future. However, we still somehow find ourselves regressing.

As a nation, we really downgraded by electing Donald Trump as president. There is just simply no other way to put it. His actions and beliefs with issues like sexism and racism are absolutely terrifying. It has divided our country and brought out the flaws of our society. But of course, we can benefit from these times of adversity and come together by supporting one another.

We need feminism more than ever, especially with this man in charge.

Recently, he has announced plans to set back the Affordable Healthcare Act that was enforced during Obama’s presidency. This act helped empower women because it granted coverage for contraceptives, including birth control, despite religious affiliation.

As most feminists warned, now that Trump is in office he is overturning this regulation and liberals are outraged. It’s amazing how a man can be so spiteful to throw away these progressions that women in our history have worked for.

Trumps rhetoric does not help the progression of women’s rights in the slightest and influences many to think poorly of women.

We cannot forget about Sandra Fluke, a women rights activist, who was publicly denounced on a radio talk show for being a slut because she believes that health insurance should cover birth control.

Times like these, we could only imagine if it were men, while being the ‘dominant’ sex, were the ones getting pregnant. Of course, birth control would be granted freely from the government. This might come off as overly exaggerated but it is the women’s truth.

We are not stepping down, we shall continue to educate our future generations on ideas like feminism. Because it focuses on the rights of both men and women, an equal society we can only dream of with Trump in office.

He is only creating fear, but we shall not let this surpass us, we have the power in our hands to come together. This is not a drill, women, we are really being attacked. The war against women continues, until the day we can stop arguing about fundamental rights women should have.

Women need to stand up. More than ever. Take a look around notice that you do have power within you to make a change. Be the change you want to see in the world. It’s a cliche, but it’s an accurate way of looking at things.

Danielle Cortes can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.