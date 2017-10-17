Chico State provides support for those affected by California wildfire’s

Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State sent out an email regarding a support system for those affected by the California wildfire’s.

“As we continue to support our campus community members who have been affected by wildfires throughout the state, we want everyone to know that members of the Chico State Campus Assessment Response and Education Team will be available all week to answer questions for students, faculty, and staff.” stated Sandy Parsons, dean of students.

The CARE team supports students and faculty all year long regardless of the type of crisis.

There are also free walk-in services at the Counseling and Wellness Center open 8 a.m to 5 p.m from Monday to Friday. They are located in the Student Services building room 430.

Donations are being accepted at the Northern California Fire Relief Fund.

The CARE team will be tabling at the Bell Memorial Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Luke Dennison can be reached at [email protected] or @OrionNews_Luke on Twitter.