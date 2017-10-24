Six Halloween activities in the Chico area besides party

Halloween is around the corner and everyone is gearing up to show off their spooky costumes and get into the festive season. Chico is known for its very notorious party reputation during this time of year, better known as “Chicoween.” Parties are thrown in every corner of town and friends from surrounding cities come for the weekend to see what all the hype is about. If you and your buddies aren’t the party type, or just want something different for a change, here are six suggestions for Halloween alternatives in Chico.

1. “TJs Farm Pumpkin Patch”

If you’re looking for something more traditional and family friendly, the pumpkin patch is the right place for you. Located on 3600 Chico Ave., the farm offers a great variety of fun activities for the local communities. Some recreations include a pumpkin patch, a ride on the tractor, petting farm animals or visiting the pumpkin decorated barn. TJ farms is open daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 and includes free admission and parking. Pumpkins range from $6 to $40, depending on size.

2. “Treat Street”

If you want to feel like a kid again and get a chance to collect some candy, grab some friends and head to “Treat Street.” Downtown Chico will host a trick-or-treat event filled with food, face painting, a costume contest and Halloween-staged entertainment. Although this Halloween tradition is targeted for children, anyone is welcomed to join. “Treat Street” will open Halloween day from 2-5 p.m. and is free to the public.

3. “Dia De Los Muertos Tour”

“Dia de Los Muertos” is a Mexican Holiday honored to pray and remember the passing of family and loved ones. On Halloween night, the three Mexican bands, La Santa Cecilia, Mexrrissey and Flor de Toloache, will be performing at Laxson Auditorium. It’s a great way to check out some great cultural music as well as honor a special Holiday. The “Dia De Los Muertos Tour” will take place on Oct. 31 and is $10.

4. “Marci Goth Halloween Masquerade”

Two rock bands are hitting the stage this Halloween season. Boston-based band InAeona and Colorado-based band Dreadnought are rocking out for a spooky performance, so gear up your scariest costumes and bring your friends. The concert will be held on Oct. 26 at the “Lost on Main Street” venue and tickets are $8.

5. “It’s the Great Pumping, Charlie Brown: Halloween Extravaganza”

Themes are always fun when it comes to Halloween. If you’re a music lover and love going to gigs, check out this Halloween-themed performances. Local bands No Wave and Scarlet Pumps are performing a Halloween-tastic concert on Oct. 28 that will include spooky vibes and costumes. If you’re not doing anything that night, gather your buddies and check it out. The performance will be held at 530 Esplanade and is free for all ages.

6. Psychics

Looking for a more non-traditional way to spend Halloween? Go to a psychic and have your fortune read. Psychics such as Madam Ruby on 1119 Mangrove Ave and Age of Aquarius on 852 Manzanita Ct. #155 offer services such as tarot card readings, psychic readings or animal communication. If the thought of going into the reading is too spooky, some of them offer an over-the-phone option.



Niyat Teferi can be reached at [email protected] or @tayintee on Twitter.