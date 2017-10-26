The student news site of California State University, Chico

Man reported for exposing a firearm on Highway 99

The man waving the firearm was arrested for outstanding felony and misdemeanor. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Christian Solis
October 26, 2017
A man was reported for waving a firearm while driving on Highway 99 Wednesday.

The reporting male was able to provide an accurate vehicle description and license plate number to the Chico Police Dispatch which was then reported to the California Highway Patrol and to the Chico Police Department, according to a press release.

No more than 30 minutes later a Chico Police officer saw the matching car driving around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The officer then pulled the suspect over and identified the him as Mitchell Robinson, 27.

No firearms were found inside the vehicle. Robinson, however, was arrested for both a felony and a misdemeanor warrant, according to the CPD in a press release.

Further information can be reached by contacting CPD Press Information Officer Julia Yarbough at (530) 897-5812.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.

