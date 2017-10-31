College students and sex interests

At this point in our lives, I’m pretty sure that most people have seen or at least heard of the TV show called Strange Addictions. If you haven’t, let’s just say some people are into weird, crazy stuff. And by weird, I mean really weird.

Fetishes are a pretty common topic for people to talk about. They can range from almost anything and there’s probably at least one person in the world with a specific fetish that no one has even heard about.

We hear about popular fetishes in TV shows, movies and even places like social media. The main question to be asked is whether or not college students are as freaky as some claim to be.

Often, we hear about popular fetishes including threesomes, feet and role-playing among many others that you could probably see by just simply watching 50 Shades of Grey.

Apparently, though, the use of the internet for sexual pleasures has become an increasing fetish among college students specifically. A research study from CUNY Academic Works found that there was a frequency of recent experiences with six types of online sexual activities by college students.

If we consider our generation and the increasing use of digital devices, it would make sense and wouldn’t seem like anything new. But wait until you read what the types of online sexual activities were.

They included sexual information, sexual entertainment, sexual contacts, sexual minority communities, sexual products and sex work. Having a foot fetish doesn’t seem all that bad anymore.

People can spend hours researching and watching their kinks or even purchasing or selling sex toys and working for sex too. It’s pretty crazy how the sex culture has moved drastically to the internet.

Vocativ reports that one 1 of 20 social media users have shared non-consensual porn and a new report finds that “revenge porn” is common. Also, 1 out of 8 has said they admit to being a victim of non-consensual pornography. Revenge sex can definitely be a fetish.

According to USA Today, 56 percent of college students will have received sexually explicit images by the time they graduate and many revenge porn victims are college students.

Pornhub actually collected data from 2016 and found that both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made it into the most-searched celebrities and Harley Quinn was the most searched movie character.

Bustle reports that college students in the south are especially interested in “college dorm” videos.

The first three favorite searches on Pornhub by women were lesbian, lesbians scissoring and threesomes. For men, the first three were MILF, stepmom and stepsister.

Clearly, people have similar kinks and fetishes that you might not have realized was a common thing. At least for some, the fetishes with terrible stigmas like feet and hands don’t seem as bad when we look at this idea with a broader perspective.

We all have sexual fetishes that seem embarrassing on the surface, but when we really think about it, it’s only as embarrassing as we let it be. People should feel liberated when it comes to sex, not embarrassed.

Rachel Reyes can be reached at [email protected] or @rachhreyes on Twitter.