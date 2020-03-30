Movies to watch during our time in Self-isolation

As California remains locked down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I’m sure I’m not the only one who has watched a couple of movies. Netflix and Hulu have been good partners for battling boredom while performing social distancing.

Movies have become a great way to escape reality for a moment and can easily brighten anyone’s mood with cheap laughs.

While under quarantine, it may be nice to watch a couple movies that do nothing more than give the viewer a smile and brighten their day. Below is a list of five movies that are all around fun, easy going movies.

“The Other Guys” (Netflix) — This 2010 comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg will have you laughing as you try to follow the convoluted plot following two misfit New York cops. The movie has a star-studded cast including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Eva Mendes.

“Yes Man” (Netflix) — Jim Carrey has been in many iconic movies throughout his career and this film is no different. This unique plot follows a man named Carl as he tries to be more positive by saying ‘yes’ to everything and everyone. What could go wrong doing that?

“The Interview” (Netflix, Hulu) — The comedic duo of James Franco and Seth Rogen created quite the controversy in this 2014 film about a late-night host scoring an interview with Kim Jong Un after learning he’s a big fan. The movie gets even more interesting when the CIA gets involved. This movie is full of random situations that will have you laughing.

“National Lampoon’s Vacation” (Hulu) — Home with your parents? This 1983 classic comedy follows Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) as he obsesses over getting his family across the country on a road trip to Wally World. The movie was a huge success which resulted in multiple sequels that can also be found on Hulu.