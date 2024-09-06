Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 1 to 6

From new campus buildings to internet outages to the arrest of a Butte College police officer, here are this week’s – Sept. 1 to 6 – news stories:

The Chico City Council ruled to exchange ownership of several bike paths leading to Chico State campus on June 6. This decision came from conversations between Mayor Andrew Coolidge and Chico State President Steve Perez about how to make campus safer for bikers.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Butte College campus police officer Allen Charles after detectives found evidence that he had distributed child porn multiple times between 2019 and 2023. Charles’ police authority has been suspended and the investigation is still ongoing.

Chico State students can expect to soon hold classes in the new College of Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. The new building is energy efficient and will also house Love Bird Coffee Company’s first storefront.

In light of the Butte College officer arrest for distribution and possession of child pornography, explore what disciplinary action would follow a similar incident at Chico State. While the Chico State police policy manual has little explicitly stated about the use of porn, there are defined plans of action for officers who break the law on or off duty.

The Chico State Division of Student Affairs reminded students in an email sent out on Aug. 30 that drugs, including marijuana, are prohibited on campus or at any campus-related event. The email detailed possible disciplinary action for those who cannot adhere to campus policy and resources for those who may be struggling with alcohol and/or substance abuse.

CAL FIRE Butte County crews responded to a vegetation fire north of Honey Run Road and east of Chico on Monday. The fire is now reported to be at 100 percent containment after burning a total of 59 acres.

Chico State internet services are back to running smoothly after intermittent outages across campus on Tuesday. Information Technology Support Services is still investigating the cause of the outages and has put more eyes on monitoring the situation.

Chico State students, faculty and staff are able to access free transportation through the B-Line bus program. Students were found to account for 89 percent of users in 2023. If students have concerns about parking on campus, the B-Line provides an alternative transportation option.

Federal judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected former President Donald Trump’s request Tuesday to transfer his criminal case from state to federal court. Hellerstein stated that Trump’s acts were not official acts within his presidency meaning that the recent Trump v. United States Supreme Court ruling is inconsequential.

Chico State launched two apps this semester; the Chico State app, which supports students in academic and student life needs, and the Safe Chico app, which supports student safety across campus. Immediate access to Bluephone safety, University Police, the student portal and campus events are just some of the features that students will find when they download and sign in.

