Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 1 to 6

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // September 6, 2024
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30

From new campus buildings to internet outages to the arrest of a Butte College police officer, here are this week’s – Sept. 1 to 6 – news stories:

Chico State’s bike path ownership exchange

The Chico City Council ruled to exchange ownership of several bike paths leading to Chico State campus on June 6. This decision came from conversations between Mayor Andrew Coolidge and Chico State President Steve Perez about how to make campus safer for bikers. 

This article was written by reporter Sophia MacKinnon

Butte College police officer found in possession of child porn

Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Butte College campus police officer Allen Charles after detectives found evidence that he had distributed child porn multiple times between 2019 and 2023. Charles’ police authority has been suspended and the investigation is still ongoing. 

This article was written by reporter Seamus Bozeman

College of Behavioral and Social Sciences new building with café opening this fall

Chico State students can expect to soon hold classes in the new College of Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. The new building is energy efficient and will also house Love Bird Coffee Company’s first storefront. 

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams

Chico State police discipline policy breakdown

In light of the Butte College officer arrest for distribution and possession of child pornography, explore what disciplinary action would follow a similar incident at Chico State. While the Chico State police policy manual has little explicitly stated about the use of porn, there are defined plans of action for officers who break the law on or off duty. 

This article was written by reporter Seamus Bozeman

Chico State issues alcohol, drug policy notice

The Chico State Division of Student Affairs reminded students in an email sent out on Aug. 30 that drugs, including marijuana, are prohibited on campus or at any campus-related event. The email detailed possible disciplinary action for those who cannot adhere to campus policy and resources for those who may be struggling with alcohol and/or substance abuse. 

This article was written by reporter Christopher Hutton.

Fire crews at the scene of a vegetation fire east of Chico

CAL FIRE Butte County crews responded to a vegetation fire north of Honey Run Road and east of Chico on Monday. The fire is now reported to be at 100 percent containment after burning a total of 59 acres.

This article was written by layout editor Megan Gauer.

Major outage impacting Chico State internet resolved

Chico State internet services are back to running smoothly after intermittent outages across campus on Tuesday. Information Technology Support Services is still investigating the cause of the outages and has put more eyes on monitoring the situation. 

This article was written by reporter Christopher Hutton

Chico State’s ongoing B-Line partnership continues to benefit campus commuters

Chico State students, faculty and staff are able to access free transportation through the B-Line bus program. Students were found to account for 89 percent of users in 2023. If students have concerns about parking on campus, the B-Line provides an alternative transportation option. 

This article was written by reporter Trevor Lee.

Federal judge denies Donald Trump’s request to move hush money case to federal court

Federal judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected former President Donald Trump’s request Tuesday to transfer his criminal case from state to federal court. Hellerstein stated that Trump’s acts were not official acts within his presidency meaning that the recent Trump v. United States Supreme Court ruling is inconsequential.

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams.

Chico State and Safe Chico: 2 new apps designed for students

Chico State launched two apps this semester; the Chico State app, which supports students in academic and student life needs, and the Safe Chico app, which supports student safety across campus. Immediate access to Bluephone safety, University Police, the student portal and campus events are just some of the features that students will find when they download and sign in. 

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.