Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 5 to 11

From upcoming propositions to U.S. Senate candidates to arson, here are this week’s –- Oct. 5 to 11 –- news stories:

The City of Chico fenced off and cleared the Downtown City Plaza on Sept. 27 for restoration and maintenance. There was a seven-day notice for encampments to clear the area in preparation for maintenance changes. This was ahead of Wildcat Weekend and other upcoming campus events.

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

The Gender and Sexuality Equity Coalition hosted an open house on Oct. 3 in the new Behavioral and Social Sciences building. The GSEC is a student-run activist organization with three programs: the women’s program, the LGBTQIA+ program and the outreach program. GSEC’s previous office was located in the Meriam Library which is now going to host the new Asian and Pacific Islander Council Center.

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

Proposition 33, one of 10 propositions on the California ballot this November, would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995 and allow local governments to create and expand rent control regulations. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

A Chico man, Zachary Fitch, pleaded no contest on Oct. 2 to charges related to starting a fire that destroyed two pallet shelters on Aug. 5, a press release from the Butte County District Attorney’s Office stated. Fitch was arraigned on charges related to a felony count of intentional arson of inhabited residences. Fitch faces up to eight years in prison for the arson charge and two years for committing the crime while on recognizance from another crime. He will remain in custody at Butte County Jail without bail until his sentencing on Nov. 6.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

The Shotover Inn, located in Hamilton City, received $5.5 million worth of renovations that have improved accessibility access for current residents. Chico Housing Improvement Program Chief Executive Officer Seana O’Shaughnessy said the California Department of Housing and Community Development provided the $5.5 million for the rehabilitation and Neighborworks Capital provided the construction financing.

This article was written by Spanish language editor Milca Elvira Chacon.

Steve Garvey is a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate in November against Congressman Adam Schiff. Garvey has a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and has played baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

Chico State University sent out a campus-wide email Wednesday afternoon explaining that several aspects of the Time, Place and Manner policy have been updated. This comes after the university held a student and faculty forum on Sept. 25 to receive feedback on the policy changes including new regulations that require tabling permits and limit protest spaces. Several campus spaces, including paved pedestrian walkways and lawns such as Kendall Lawn, have been reclassified as areas for public assembly, marches, demonstrations, protests and debate. The tabling permit protocol has also been repealed.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Butte County’s Cal-TREX program is set to return this fall, offering fire education and training Oct. 11 to 13 and Oct. 19 to 20. The program will also have an on-call burn window and additional training experience through April 2025. The first training, from Oct. 11 to 13, will be held at Maple Creek Ranch in Cohasset.

This article was written by sports editor Nathan Chiochios.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 729 on Sept. 29 which will require large healthcare service plan contracts and disability insurance policies to provide coverage for in vitro fertilization starting July 1, 2025. The Senate bill has an implementation date of July 1, 2025 however, Newsom has requested the implementation date be changed to Jan. 1, 2026 which the legislation can approve or deny.

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

Proposition 34, one of 10 propositions on the California ballot this November, would create new rules about how certain healthcare providers can spend revenue from federal discount prescription drug programs. It also authorizes the state of California to negotiate Medi-Cal drug prices. The general election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots began mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Congressman Adam Schiff is running against Republican Steve Garvey to represent California in the U.S. Senate. Schiff holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Stanford University. He also attended Harvard Law School, where he obtained his Juris Doctor, a legal degree that usually takes about three or four years to obtain and allows graduates to practice law. The general election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots began mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

The Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory held a ribbon-cutting and dedication event Friday in the Plumas Hall courtyard followed by a tour of the lab which was attended by faculty and students. Multiple student clubs tabled for the event as President Steve Perez thanked Haas Automation for their partnership with Chico State.

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].