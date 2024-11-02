Join The Orion: Your voice matters

Dear present and future Wildcats, you should join The Orion.

I’m sure that it doesn’t come as a surprise to you that the news editor thinks that being in the newspaper is fun, but it should. It surprised me.

I am not a journalism major and being in journalism was never on my radar. I’m an English major and while I love writing, most of the writing I’ve done has been creative in nature or analytical works for school assignments.

I’ve lived in the Tehama and Butte County areas my entire life and I had read The Orion as a teenager, but I never had intentions of writing for a paper.

As of last year, I thought that journalism was slowly dying and that small-town newspapers wouldn’t make a difference for people. Sure, I enjoyed knowing what was happening in my community, but I was certain that I was one of a small few.

I was wrong.

That’s not something I say lightly, being a very stubborn person who is almost always certain to be right. However, my year on The Orion has changed things, and me, for the better. I’ve become a better writer, a good journalist, a capable editor and a believer in the world of local news.

I could spend time telling you why I finally joined The Orion, but I don’t want to waste time on things that may not convince you. I truly believe that you will shortchange yourself by not at least trying to be a part of something bigger than yourself on campus.

So instead of talking about my “why I joined” allow me the privilege to tell you why I wish I could never quit.

One of my biggest fears in being a part of a newspaper, having no background in journalism, was that I would be behind. How could I be a good reporter if I’d never taken a journalism class before? Would I make the editors have more work by being new?

Those fears were unfounded. The Orion met me with open arms and a wealth of knowledge. I learned quickly that in the world of journalism, everyone has to pitch in to make something great, and the editors had no problem giving me advice on how to do that with my work.

Working as a journalist has pushed my limits and made me extremely confident in my writing ability. I know with certainty that I can articulate myself well and that I am much more literate in how to interpret news from other outlets and sources.

The Orion also exposed me to things that I never thought were possible on Chico State campus or in our greater Chico community. I investigated hazing reports, researched sexual assault cases, reported on criminal charges and had the honor of raising awareness of Dominic Lencioni who passed in September.

I cried working on many of those articles, but I wouldn’t take them back for anything now.

It was worth it to spend hours working on articles, weeks in some cases, to speak up about issues that some students couldn’t voice for themselves out of fear or a lack of platform. It was worth it to see how happy it made people to see their stories, or the stories of their loved ones, told.

Student voices matter and journalism changes things. I’ve written articles that have led to near-immediate results after publishing and I’ve seen this happen beyond my own work.

I had to fight for my articles and make sure that information got out there, even if some people didn’t like it. That was new for me: taking criticism about both my character and my work.

At first, I wanted to accept everything as fact if only to make other people happy, but I quickly realized that news can’t always make people happy. Not if you’re doing what you’re supposed to.

As a people pleaser, this made me anxious, however, I was sure of myself when I found that my newsroom was always standing right behind me ready to defend our work together.

Telling the stories that big news organizations can’t or won’t, is just as important as discussing national issues and global news. Sharing our voice as a community on topics like the Park Fire, Chico State policies, business openings and city elections can help our community feel heard and lead to needed governmental or societal action.

Journalism isn’t dying, or at least, it’s not dead yet.

People still want to share their unique perspectives and show our community what opportunities await them. Unbiased local journalism is a need in every community and benefits everyone when there are people brave enough to be a part of it.

The Orion encourages me and others to pursue community and creativity. The staff has never hesitated to help their fellow reporters with pursuing a story or learning Associated Press Style.

You have no idea what you miss out on when you choose not to share your experiences and talents. It may seem scary, but you won’t be the only new person. You may not be the only non-journalism major.

We cannot allow students to be silenced or for major decisions, whether they’re perceived to be good or bad, to be left unchallenged.

It’s the Orion or being quiet.

It’s The Orion or standing by.

To quote an Orion editor, “Orion or else”

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].