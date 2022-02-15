Mask mandate for Chico State, public transit remains despite new California standards

Chico State and public transportation will continue it’s mask policy, although Governor Gavin Newsom announced an end to indoor mask requirements for vaccinated individuals starting Feb. 15.

The B-Line regional bus service will continue to require masks since rules for public transportation are set by federal Transit Security Administration guidelines, rather than at the state level. These TSA guidelines are derived from President Joe Biden’s January 2021 executive order that aimed to mitigate COVID on public transportation and air travel.

TSA’s universal masking requirement is set to expire on March 18 unless extended. However, University administration has decided that it is necessary to continue mandating indoor mask use in order to make it through the current wave of COVID.

Please be kind to our campus environment and remember to properly dispose of your masks. Most masks are safe to reuse, but you should replace your face masks when they are loose, degrading, dirty, or have an odor. Face masks are still required to access indoor campus facilities. pic.twitter.com/zuYuWMOzFU — Chico State (@ChicoState) February 11, 2022

“Our plan is working, and now is not the time to make significant changes. And, recent studies have shown that masks remain a significant tool in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. So, please keep wearing your mask correctly, reuse it, and discard it properly when it is no longer effective,” according to an email sent to the Chico State community by university President Gayle Hutchinson.

Hutchinson cited newly published CDC research which indicates that, “in addition to being up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, consistently wearing face masks or respirators while in indoor public settings protects against the acquisition of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

California guidelines also require people to continue to wear masks indoors in healthcare facilities and long-term care settings.

Additionally, these guidelines are to continue being implemented in K-12 education and childcare facilities, correctional institutions and in locations dedicated to providing services or shelter to the homeless.

Christopher Hill can be reached at [email protected].