Michael Steinberg being filmed in the snow for a documentary.

From fires to flash floods, geology major and storm chaser Michael Steinberg covers it all.

In this podcast, Steinberg talks about the tragedy he’s witnessed, his love for the craft and concerns about the new housing development, Valley’s Edge.

This podcast is the first in a series called “Chico Person,” in which Orion reporters sit down with residents of Chico to hear their stories.