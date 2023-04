Students in the Bell Memorial Union registering for tablets. Photo by Mawil Mateo.

The center for Technology Equity And Inclusion partnered with Excess Telecom to give out tablets for $11.00 to anyone who’s part of a government program like CalFresh, Medi-Cal or is a Pell Grant recipient.

The event is taking place April 12-13 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm inside the Bell Memorial Union.